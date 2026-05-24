CORTIS, ILLIT, BABYMONSTER, NMIXX, BTS, TXT, ENHYPEN, Stray Kids, And NewJeans Take Top Spots On Billboard World Albums Chart

Billboard has published its World Albums chart for the week ending on May 23!

CORTIS’s new EP “GREENGREEN” jumped to No. 1 on this week’s World Albums chart, in addition to becoming their first album to enter the top 10 of the Billboard 200. CORTIS’s debut EP “COLOR OUTSIDE THE LINES” also held steady at No. 6 in its 36th week on the World Albums chart.

After debuting at No. 1 last week, ILLIT’s new mini album “MAMIHLAPINATAPAI” fell to No. 2 in its second week on the World Albums chart.

BTS landed a total of four albums on this week’s chart: “Proof” climbed back up to No. 3 in its 205th week on the chart, followed by “Map of the Soul: 7 ~The Journey~” at No. 11 (in its 28th week), “Love Yourself: Tear” at No. 16 (in its 216th week), and “Love Yourself: Her” at No. 25 (in its 182nd week).

TXT’s latest mini album “7TH YEAR: A Moment of Stillness in the Thorns” stayed strong at No. 4 in its fifth week on the chart.

ENHYPEN’s latest mini album “THE SIN : VANISH” took No. 7 in its 17th week on the chart, while their 2024 album “ROMANCE : UNTOLD” climbed back up to No. 23 in its 96th week.

Stray Kids charted three albums this week: “DO IT” rose to No. 8 in its 25th week on the chart, with “KARMA” coming in at No. 19 (in its 38th week) and “ATE” holding steady at No. 22 (in its 95th week).

Meanwhile, NewJeans’ “Get Up” rounded out its 140th week on the chart at No. 15.

BABYMONSTER’s new mini album “CHOOM” debuted at No. 18 this week, while NMIXX’s new mini album “Heavy Serenade” entered the chart at No. 24.

Congratulations to all of the artists!