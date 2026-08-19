Stray Kids And RESCENE Earn Double Crowns On Circle Weekly Charts

Circle Chart has revealed its chart rankings for the week of August 2 to 8!

Album Chart

Stray Kids achieved a double crown on this week’s charts, topping both the physical album chart and the digital download chart with their new mini album “THIS & THAT” and its title track of the same name.

“THIS & THAT” swept the top two spots on this week’s physical album chart: the regular version of the album debuted at No. 1, while the FANS version charted separately at No. 2.

Picheolin (SEVENTEEN’s Dino)’s debut mini album “吉BOARD” entered the chart at No. 3, Red Velvet’s new mini album “Velvet Summer” at No. 4, and AEN’s debut EP “A NEW ERA OF NOW” at No. 5.

Download Chart

Stray Kids also topped this week’s digital download chart with their new title track “This & That,” which debuted at No. 1.

Red Velvet’s new title track “Surfin’ Boy” entered the chart at No. 2, while Picheolin’s “Party Rock Rock” debuted at No. 3.

BTOB’s Eunkwang’s new solo song “Feel Alive” (featuring Peniel) debuted at No. 4, and RESCENE’s “LOVE ATTACK” rounded out the top five.

Overall Digital Chart + Streaming Chart

RESCENE maintained their double crown on the weekly charts, where their 2024 song “LOVE ATTACK” remained No. 1 on both the overall digital chart and the streaming chart.

The top five songs on this week’s overall digital chart and streaming chart were exactly the same: “LOVE ATTACK” held steady at No. 1 on both charts, followed by CORTIS’s “REDRED” at No. 2, I.O.I’s “Suddenly” at No. 3, aespa’s “LEMONADE” at No. 4, and ILLIT’s “It’s Me” at No. 5.

Global K-Pop Chart

The top four songs on this week’s global K-pop chart remained exactly the same as last week, with HUNTR/X’s “Golden” (from the “KPop Demon Hunters” soundtrack) continuing its reign at No. 1.

BTS’s “SWIM” remained No. 2 on the chart, BLACKPINK’s Jennie’s “Less than a Lover” maintained its position at No. 3, and BLACKPINK’s Rosé and Bruno Mars’ collab hit “APT.” held onto its spot at No. 4.

Finally, CORTIS’s “REDRED” climbed back up to No. 5 for the week.

Social Chart 3.0

BTS held onto their spot at No. 1 on the social chart this week, with ILLIT and aespa also maintaining their respective positions at No. 2 and No. 3.

BABYMONSTER rose to No. 4 for the week, and ATEEZ rounded out the top five.

Congratulations to all of the artists who made this week’s charts!

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