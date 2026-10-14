&TEAM, CLOSE YOUR EYES, RESCENE, Soyeon, ILLIT, And More Top Circle Monthly And Weekly Charts

Circle Chart has revealed its latest monthly and weekly chart rankings!

Monthly Album Chart

&TEAM topped the physical album chart for September with their new Korean mini album “Mark on Me,” which debuted at No. 1 on the monthly chart.

CLOSE YOUR EYES’ new mini album “256th Note” entered the monthly chart at No. 2, followed by Young Tak’s “GOGO” at No. 3.

BOYNEXTDOOR’s repackaged album “HOME: DELUXE” debuted at No. 4 for September, with EVAN (Heeseung)’s first mini album “DEATH OF ME” rounding out the top five.

Weekly Album Chart

CLOSE YOUR EYES topped the weekly physical album chart with “256th Note,” which debuted at No. 1.

BOYNEXTDOOR’s “HOME: DELUXE” swept the next two spots on the chart: the regular version of the album debuted at No. 2, while the Weverse version charted separately at No. 3.

CRAVITY’s new EP “sonorous” entered the chart at No. 4, and NiziU’s Korean mini album “Sour Grapes” debuted at No. 5.

Monthly Digital Chart + Streaming Chart

RESCENE maintained their double crown on the Circle charts for September, with their 2024 song “LOVE ATTACK” remaining No. 1 on both the overall digital chart and the streaming chart this month.

The top five songs on the overall digital chart and the streaming chart for September were exactly the same, with RESCENE claiming three of the top five spots on both charts. Not only did “LOVE ATTACK” remain No. 1 on both charts, but “Deja Vu” rose to No. 4, while “Pretty Girl” held steady at No. 5.

Meanwhile, CORTIS’s “REDRED” and I.O.I’s “Suddenly” maintained their respective positions at No. 2 and No. 3 on both charts.

Weekly Digital Chart + Streaming Chart

i-dle’s Soyeon also maintained her double crown on the weekly charts, where her solo hit “I’m gonna TOESA” remained No. 1 on both the overall digital chart and the streaming chart.

The top five songs on the overall digital chart and the streaming chart were exactly the same this week: “I’m gonna TOESA” reigned at No. 1 on both charts, with RESCENE’s “LOVE ATTACK” at No. 2, CORTIS’s “REDRED” at No. 3, RESCENE’s “Deja Vu” at No. 4, and I.O.I’s “Suddenly” at No. 5.

Monthly Download Chart

Lim Young Woong dominated the digital download chart for September, where he claimed three of the top five spots with songs from his latest album “IM HERO 10.” “ToTo” debuted at No. 1 on the monthly chart, “Please Be Happy” at No. 4, and “Baila” at No. 5.

SHINee’s Taemin’s latest solo title track “FLOAT” jumped to No. 2 for the month, while aespa’s Winter’s solo song “Saddle Up” debuted at No. 3.

Weekly Download Chart

Lim Young Woong’s “ToTo” also remained No. 1 on the weekly download chart, with Soyeon’s “I’m gonna TOESA” holding steady at No. 2.

CRAVITY’s new title track “LOUDER” debuted at No. 3, followed by GOSEGU’s “NO CAT, NO LIFE!” at No. 4.

Finally, ALLDAY PROJECT’s new title track “CRASH” entered the weekly chart at No. 5.

Monthly Global K-Pop Chart

The top five songs on the global K-pop chart for September were exactly the same as last month.

HUNTR/X’s “Golden” (from the soundtrack of the animated film “KPop Demon Hunters”) maintained its position at No. 1, followed by BTS’s “SWIM” at No. 2, ATEEZ’s “BAD” at No. 3, BLACKPINK’s Rosé and Bruno Mars’ “APT.” at No. 4, and CORTIS’s “REDRED” at No. 5.

Weekly Global K-Pop Chart

The same five songs topped the weekly global K-pop chart, except Rosé and Bruno Mars’ “APT.” and ATEEZ’s “BAD” swapped places to take No. 3 and No. 4 respectively.

Monthly Social Chart

ILLIT topped the social chart for September, with BTS staying strong at No. 2.

BLACKPINK’s Jisoo jumped to No. 3 for the month, while her group BLACKPINK charted separately at No. 4.

Finally, BABYMONSTER rounded out the top five on this month’s chart.

Weekly Social Chart

ILLIT also continued their reign at No. 1 on the weekly social chart, and BTS similarly held onto their spot at No. 2.

aespa rose to No. 3 for the week, with BLACKPINK and Soyeon rounding out the top five at No. 4 and No. 5 respectively.

Congratulations to all of the artists!

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