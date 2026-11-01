A2O LITE, IVE, SEVENTEEN's JxJ, And BTS Top Circle Weekly Charts

Circle Chart has revealed its chart rankings for the week of October 18 to 24!

Overall Digital Chart

Rookie girl group A2O LITE achieved a triple crown on this week’s Circle charts, with their hit debut single “NEON” topping three separate charts: the overall digital chart, the streaming chart, and the global K-pop chart.

“NEON” continued its reign at No. 1 on the overall digital chart for the second week in a row, while i-dle’s Soyeon’s “I’m gonna TOESA” rose to No. 2 and artificial intelligence (AI) project MEOMURU’s “The Adult I Dreamed Of” climbed to No. 3.

RESCENE swept the next two spots on the chart, with “LOVE ATTACK” and “Deja Vu” ranking No. 4 and No. 5 respectively.

Streaming Chart

The top five songs on this week’s streaming chart were almost exactly the same as the overall digital chart, except RESCENE”s “LOVE ATTACK” and MEOMURU’s “The Adult I Dreamed Of” swapped places to take No. 3 and No. 4 respectively.

Download Chart

IVE topped this week’s digital download chart with their new song “Looks Can Kill,” which debuted at No. 1.

SEVENTEEN’s new unit JxJ (Jeonghan and Joshua)’s debut track “12 o’clock” entered the chart at No. 2, while NMIXX’s new title track “Birthday Wish” debuted at No. 3.

A2O LITE’s “NEON” rose to No. 4 for the week, and FLARE U’s “Bloom” jumped to No. 5.

Album Chart

SEVENTEEN’s JxJ topped this week’s physical album chart with their debut mini album “DREAMSCAPE.”

NMIXX’s new EP “Strange Muse” entered the chart at No. 2, while PLAVE’s latest mini album “HYPERDRIVE” stayed strong at No. 3.

The Nemo version of IVE’s new EP “Looks Can Kill” debuted at No. 4, and the LP version of CORTIS’s “GREENGREEN_playextended” entered the chart at No. 5.

Global K-Pop Chart

A2O LITE’s “NEON” remained No. 1 on the global K-pop chart for the second consecutive week.

League of Legends’ virtual group K/DA’s new single “FIRESTARTER” (featuring the voices of i-dle’s Miyeon and Soyeon, along with Sophie Powers) debuted at No. 2 on this week’s chart.

HUNTR/X’s “Golden” (from the “Kpop Demon Hunters” soundtrack) took No. 3 for the week, followed by BTS’s “SWIM” at No. 4.

Finally, BLACKPINK’s Rosé and Bruno Mars’ “APT.” rounded out the top five for the week.

Social Chart 3.0

BTS topped this week’s social chart, trailed by ILLIT at No. 2, A2O LITE at No. 3, PSY at No. 4, and TWICE at No. 5.

Congratulations to all of the artists who made this week’s charts!

Watch SEVENTEEN’s variety show “NANA TOUR with SEVENTEEN” on Viki below:

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And check out BTS’s docu-series “BREAK THE SILENCE” below:

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