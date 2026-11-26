TVING has unveiled its lineup of original content for 2027, including new series and returning variety shows!

First up is “Gracefully Killing You,” starring Kim Da Mi, Jo Bo Ah, Jo Aram, Kim Jae Wook, and Nam Yoon Su. The noir action drama follows Go Dal Boon (Kim Da Mi), who leads an ordinary life until she takes a job at a suspicious organization following her divorce in an attempt to regain custody of her daughter.

The popular 1990s MBC horror drama “M” is also making a comeback with a remake titled “M: Reboot” (literal title). The horror thriller follows Marie (Jung Chaeyeon), a promising ballerina whose body is taken over by a mysterious personality known as “M,” and Ji Seok (Jung Gun Joo), a detective who gets caught up in a bizarre series of events while tracking an unidentified green glow.

Jung Hae In and Shin Sae Kyeong will star as a couple in the upcoming drama “Love Virus” (literal title). The romantic comedy follows a couple who have been together for nine years and were each other’s first loves. Before getting married, they decide to take a “break time” and date other people, hoping to avoid any regrets about missing out on other romantic experiences.

“Sunning Baseball Club” (literal title), starring Oh Jung Se, Jeon Hye Jin, Park Ji Hwan, Joo Jong Hyuk, Joo Hyun Young, and Gong Min Jung, will also be released. The sports drama follows a group of family men who spend their weekends playing in an amateur baseball league, rediscovering parts of themselves they had forgotten through the game.

Meanwhile, Hwang Minhyun’s “Study Group” will return for a second season. Based on the popular webtoon of the same name, “Study Group 2” follows Youn Ga Min (Hwang Minhyun), who is more talented at fighting than studying, and his fellow study group members as they expand their activities beyond the school grounds.

TVING will also introduce its original sitcom “Palace Land” (literal title), a coming-of-age comedy about the chaotic lives of part-time workers behind the scenes of a glamorous amusement park. Figure skater Cha Jun Hwan will make his acting debut as Sung Dae Han. The cast also includes Woo Davi, Lee Jae Won, Kim Kyu Won, Kim Seung Ho, Minseo, MOMOLAND’s Nancy, and more.

In the variety department, dating reality series “EXchange 5” (also known as “Transit Love”) and hip-hop survival show “RAP:PUBLIC 2” will both return, with the latter introducing new survival rules to its existing block-based competition format.

A TVING representative shared, “In 2027, we will once again demonstrate the competitiveness of K-content through a lineup of well-crafted productions that combine bold creativity with stories everyone can relate to.”

Stay tuned for more updates!

In the meantime, watch “Study Group” with English subtitles on Viki:

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