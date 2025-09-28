Stray Kids, CORTIS, TWICE's Chaeyoung, ZEROBASEONE, TXT, BTS, And More Sweep Top Spots On Billboard World Albums Chart

Billboard has published its World Albums chart for the week ending on September 27!

Stray Kids’ latest album “KARMA” remained No. 1 for a fourth consecutive week on the World Albums chart, and it also became their first album ever to spend four weeks in the top 20 of the Billboard 200.

Including “KARMA,” Stray Kids landed a total of three albums on this week’s World Albums chart: “合 (HOP)” rounded out its 40th week on the chart at No. 12, while “ATE” climbed back up to No. 16 in its 61st week.

CORTIS’s debut EP “COLOR OUTSIDE THE LINES” shot to No. 2 in its second week on the World Albums chart, in addition to entering the Billboard 200 at No. 15.

TWICE’s Chaeyoung’s solo debut album “LIL FANTASY vol.1” entered the World Albums chart at No. 3, and it also debuted in the top 40 of the Billboard 200.

ZEROBASEONE’s first full-length album “NEVER SAY NEVER” took No. 4 in its second week on the World Albums chart, while TXT’s “The Star Chapter: TOGETHER” ranked No. 5 in its ninth week on the chart.

BTS’s 2022 anthology album “Proof” maintained its position at No. 6 in its 171st week on the chart, with their live album “PERMISSION TO DANCE ON STAGE – LIVE” also holding relatively steady at No. 21 in its ninth week on the chart.

BTS’s Jimin’s solo album “MUSE” held onto its spot at No. 8 in its 61st week on the chart, and Jin’s solo EP “Echo” remained No. 24 in its 17th week on the chart.

ENHYPEN’s “DESIRE : UNLEASH” came in at No. 7 in its 16th week on the chart, while their previous album “ROMANCE : UNTOLD” rose to No. 18 in its 62nd week.

MONSTA X’s new mini album “THE X” took No. 10 in its second week on the chart, followed by ILLIT’s “bomb” at No. 11 in its 13th week.

ATEEZ’s “GOLDEN HOUR : Part.3” ranked No. 14 in its 14th week on the chart, with NewJeans’ “Get Up” climbing to No. 17 in its 106th week.

Finally, LE SSERAFIM’s 2023 album “UNFORGIVEN” and SEVENTEEN’s “HAPPY BURSTDAY” re-entered the World Albums chart at No. 23 and No. 25 respectively.

Congratulations to all of the artists!

