ZEROBASEONE, SEVENTEEN's CxM, HUNTR/X, BLACKPINK, And TWICE Top Circle Monthly And Weekly Charts

Circle Chart (formerly known as Gaon Chart) has revealed its latest monthly and weekly chart rankings!

Monthly Album Chart

ZEROBASEONE topped the physical album chart for September with their first full-length album “NEVER SAY NEVER,” which debuted at No. 1.

NCT WISH’s latest mini album “COLOR” entered the monthly chart at No. 2, followed by aespa’s “Rich Man” at No. 3, TREASURE’s “LOVE PULSE” at No. 4, and SEVENTEEN’s CxM (S.Coups x Mingyu)’s “HYPE VIBES” at No. 5.

Weekly Album Chart

SEVENTEEN’s CxM swept three of the top five spots on this week’s physical album chart with their unit debut mini album “HYPE VIBES.” The regular version of the mini album debuted at No. 1, while the Weverse version and KiT versions charted separately at No. 3 and No. 5.

izna claimed the remaining two spots in the top five with their new mini album “Not Just Pretty”: the regular version entered the chart at No. 2, with the Nemo version debuting at No. 4.

Monthly Digital Chart

Fictional girl group HUNTR/X from the popular animated film “KPop Demon Hunters” maintained their triple crown on the Circle charts for September, with their smash hit “Golden” once again topping the monthly digital chart, streaming chart, and digital download chart.

The top five songs on the overall digital chart for September remained exactly the same as last month. HUNTR/X continued their reign at No. 1 with “Golden” (sung by EJAE, Audrey Nuna, and Rei Ami), followed by their fictional rival Saja Boys’ “Soda Pop” (sung by Andrew Choi, Neckwav, Danny Chung, U-KISS’s Kevin Woo, and samUIL Lee) at No. 2.

BLACKPINK’s “JUMP” held steady at No. 3, trailed by ALLDAY PROJECT’s “FAMOUS” at No. 4 and WOODZ (Cho Seung Youn)’s “Drowning” at No. 5.

Weekly Digital Chart + Streaming Chart

The top five songs on this week’s overall digital chart and streaming chart were exactly the same: HUNTR/X’s “Golden” took No. 1 on both charts, followed by BLACKPINK’s “JUMP” at No. 2, WOODZ’s “Drowning” at No. 3, Saja Boys’ “Soda Pop” at No. 4, and ALLDAY’s “FAMOUS” at No. 5.

Monthly Streaming Chart

The top five songs on the streaming chart for September were almost identical to the overall digital chart, except BLACKPINK’s “JUMP” at No. 2 and Saja Boys’ “Soda Pop” swapped places to take No. 2 and No. 3 respectively.

Monthly Download Chart

Lim Young Woong topped the digital download chart for September with his hit song “Eternal Love,” which rose to No. 1.

The next four spots on the monthly chart went to new releases: ZEROBASEONE’s “ICONIK” debuted at No. 2, NCT’s Haechan’s “CRZY” at No. 3, DAY6’s “Dream Bus” at No. 4, and aespa’s “Rich Man” at No. 5.

Weekly Download Chart

SEVENTEEN’s CxM dominated this week’s digital download chart, sweeping four of the top five spots with songs from their unit debut mini album “HYPE VIBES.” Their title track “5, 4, 3 (Pretty woman)” (featuring Lay Banks) entered the chart at No. 1, trailed by “Fiesta” at No. 3, “For you” at No. 4, and “Worth it” at No. 5.

Meanwhile, HUNTR/X’s “Golden” climbed to No. 2 on this week’s chart.

Monthly Global K-Pop Chart

The “KPop Demon Hunters” soundtrack swept the top four spots on the global K-Pop chart for September, where HUNTR/X’s “Golden” came in at No. 1, Saja Boys’ “Soda Pop” at No. 2, Saja Boys’ “Your Idol” at No. 3, and HUNTR/X’s “How It’s Done” at No. 4.

Finally, BLACKPINK’s “JUMP” rounded out the top five for the week.

Weekly Global K-Pop Chart

All of the top five spots on this week’s global K-pop chart went to the “KPop Demon Hunters” soundtrack. HUNTR/X’s “Golden” remained No. 1, followed by Saja Boys’ “Your Idol” at No. 2, Saja Boys’ “Soda Pop” at No. 3, HUNTR/X’s “How It’s Done” at No. 4, and HUNTR/X’s “What It Sounds Like” at No. 5.

Monthly Social Chart

BLACKPINK held onto their spot at No. 1 the social chart for September, with TWICE holding steady at No. 2.

aespa rose to No. 3 for the month, trailed by Choi Yu Ree at No. 4 and Stray Kids at No. 5.

Weekly Social Chart

TWICE rose to No. 1 on the weekly social chart, followed by BLACKPINK at No. 2, aespa at No. 3, Jung Jae Il at No. 4, and Stray Kids at No. 5.

Congratulations to all of the artists!

