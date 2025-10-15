October Movie Star Brand Reputation Rankings Announced
The Korean Business Research Institute has revealed this month’s brand reputation rankings for film actors!
The rankings were determined through an analysis of the consumer participation, media coverage, interaction, and community awareness indexes of 50 popular movie stars, using big data collected from September 9 to October 9.
Jo Woo Jin topped this month’s list with a brand reputation index of 4,262,486. High-ranking phrases in his keyword analysis included “Boss,” “Mantis,” and “charisma,” while his highest-ranking related terms included “good chemistry,” “natural,” and “sad.” Jo Woo Jin’s positivity-negativity analysis also revealed a score of 91.28 percent positive reactions.
Meanwhile, Lee Byung Hun came in at a close second with a brand reputation index of 4,128,612.
Kim Young Kwang took third place for October with a brand reputation index of 3,898,430.
Song Joong Ki ranked fourth with a brand reputation index of 3,669,116, and Han Suk Kyu rounded out the top five with a score of 3,474,470.
Check out the top 30 for this month below!
- Jo Woo Jin
- Lee Byung Hun
- Kim Young Kwang
- Song Joong Ki
- Han Suk Kyu
- Song Seung Heon
- Kim Da Mi
- Jo Jung Suk
- Kang Dong Won
- Son Ye Jin
- Lee Jin Uk
- Ma Dong Seok
- Chun Woo Hee
- Go Youn Jung
- Park Bo Young
- Lee Jung Jae
- Park Yong Woo
- Cho Yeo Jeong
- Kim Woo Bin
- Lee Jun Hyuk
- Uhm Jung Hwa
- Yim Si Wan
- Ha Jung Woo
- Lee Sun Bin
- Lee Jong Suk
- Lee Young Ae
- Hyun Bin
- Jung Hae In
- Han Ji Min
- Gong Yoo
