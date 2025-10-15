October Movie Star Brand Reputation Rankings Announced

The Korean Business Research Institute has revealed this month’s brand reputation rankings for film actors!

The rankings were determined through an analysis of the consumer participation, media coverage, interaction, and community awareness indexes of 50 popular movie stars, using big data collected from September 9 to October 9.

Jo Woo Jin topped this month’s list with a brand reputation index of 4,262,486. High-ranking phrases in his keyword analysis included “Boss,” “Mantis,” and “charisma,” while his highest-ranking related terms included “good chemistry,” “natural,” and “sad.” Jo Woo Jin’s positivity-negativity analysis also revealed a score of 91.28 percent positive reactions.

Meanwhile, Lee Byung Hun came in at a close second with a brand reputation index of 4,128,612.

Kim Young Kwang took third place for October with a brand reputation index of 3,898,430.

Song Joong Ki ranked fourth with a brand reputation index of 3,669,116, and Han Suk Kyu rounded out the top five with a score of 3,474,470.

Check out the top 30 for this month below!

Watch Kim Young Kwang in his currently airing drama “Walking on Thin Ice” on Viki below:

Watch Now

And check out Jo Woo Jin’s film “Harbin” below!

Watch Now