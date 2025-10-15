October Movie Star Brand Reputation Rankings Announced

Celeb
Oct 15, 2025
by E Cha

The Korean Business Research Institute has revealed this month’s brand reputation rankings for film actors!

The rankings were determined through an analysis of the consumer participation, media coverage, interaction, and community awareness indexes of 50 popular movie stars, using big data collected from September 9 to October 9.

Jo Woo Jin topped this month’s list with a brand reputation index of 4,262,486. High-ranking phrases in his keyword analysis included “Boss,” “Mantis,” and “charisma,” while his highest-ranking related terms included “good chemistry,” “natural,” and “sad.” Jo Woo Jin’s positivity-negativity analysis also revealed a score of 91.28 percent positive reactions.

Meanwhile, Lee Byung Hun came in at a close second with a brand reputation index of 4,128,612.

Kim Young Kwang took third place for October with a brand reputation index of 3,898,430.

Song Joong Ki ranked fourth with a brand reputation index of 3,669,116, and Han Suk Kyu rounded out the top five with a score of 3,474,470.

Check out the top 30 for this month below!

  1. Jo Woo Jin
  2. Lee Byung Hun
  3. Kim Young Kwang
  4. Song Joong Ki
  5. Han Suk Kyu
  6. Song Seung Heon
  7. Kim Da Mi
  8. Jo Jung Suk
  9. Kang Dong Won
  10. Son Ye Jin
  11. Lee Jin Uk
  12. Ma Dong Seok
  13. Chun Woo Hee
  14. Go Youn Jung
  15. Park Bo Young
  16. Lee Jung Jae
  17. Park Yong Woo
  18. Cho Yeo Jeong
  19. Kim Woo Bin
  20. Lee Jun Hyuk
  21. Uhm Jung Hwa
  22. Yim Si Wan
  23. Ha Jung Woo
  24. Lee Sun Bin
  25. Lee Jong Suk
  26. Lee Young Ae
  27. Hyun Bin
  28. Jung Hae In
  29. Han Ji Min
  30. Gong Yoo

Watch Kim Young Kwang in his currently airing drama "Walking on Thin Ice" on Viki below:

Watch Now

And check out Jo Woo Jin's film "Harbin" below!

Watch Now

