Stray Kids, CxM, CORTIS, TXT, NMIXX, ENHYPEN, BTS, ILLIT, And More Sweep Top Spots On Billboard World Albums Chart

Billboard has published its World Albums chart for the week ending on October 25!

Stray Kids’ latest album “KARMA” spent its eighth consecutive week at No. 1 on the World Albums chart, in addition to staying strong at No. 51 in its eighth week on the Billboard 200.

Including “KARMA,” Stray Kids once again landed a total of five albums on this week’s World Albums chart. “合 (HOP)” held steady at No. 8 (in its 44th week on the chart), followed by “ATE” at No. 12 (in its 65th week), “ROCK-STAR” at No. 20 (in its 47th week), and “★★★★★ (5-STAR)” at No. 23 (in its 58th week).

SEVENTEEN’s new unit CxM (S.Coups and Mingyu)’s debut mini album “HYPE VIBES” entered the World Albums chart at No. 2 this week. CxM also broke a 13-year record on the Billboard 200 for the highest ranking ever achieved by a K-pop sub-unit.

CORTIS’s debut EP “COLOR OUTSIDE THE LINES” ranked No. 3 in its sixth week on the World Albums chart, in addition to re-entering the Billboard 200 (following the group’s U.S. promotions)

Meanwhile, TXT’s latest album “The Star Chapter: TOGETHER” stayed strong at No. 4 in its 13th week on the World Albums chart.

ENHYPEN’s “DESIRE : UNLEASH” rounded out its 20th week on the chart at No. 5, and their previous album “ROMANCE : UNTOLD” climbed back up to No. 15 in its 66th week.

BTS’s anthology album “Proof” took No. 6 in its 175th week on the chart, while their live album “PERMISSION TO DANCE ON STAGE – LIVE” maintained its position at No. 24 in its 13th week.

ILLIT’s “bomb” came in at No. 7 in its 17th week on the chart, with BTS’s Jimin’s solo album “MUSE” following at No. 9 in its 65th week.

ZEROBASEONE’s “NEVER SAY NEVER” held onto its spot at No. 10 in its sixth week on the chart, and NewJeans’ “Get Up” ranked No. 14 in its 110th week.

SEVENTEEN’s “HAPPY BURSTDAY” rose to No. 16 in its 18th week on the chart, with TWICE’s Chaeyoung’s solo debut album “LIL FANTASY vol.1” jumping to No. 17 in its fifth week.

BTS’s Jin’s solo EP “Echo” took No. 19 in its 21st week on the chart, while ATEEZ’s “GOLDEN HOUR : Part.3” came in at No. 22 in its 18th week.

Finally, NMIXX’s new album “Blue Valentine” debuted at No. 25 on this week’s chart.

Congratulations to all of the artists!

