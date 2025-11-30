Stray Kids, TXT's Yeonjun, ITZY, &TEAM, ENHYPEN, CORTIS, BTS, And More Rank High On Billboard World Albums Chart

Billboard has published its World Albums chart for the week ending on November 29!

Stray Kids’ “KARMA” climbed back up to No. 2 in its 13th week on the World Albums chart, in addition to breaking more than one personal record on the Billboard 200 for the group.

Including “KARMA,” Stray Kids landed an impressive total of five albums on the World Albums chart this week. “合 (HOP)” came in at No. 8, “ATE” at No. 15, and “★★★★★ (5-STAR)” at No. 24, while “ROCK-STAR” re-entered the chart at No. 25.

TXT’s Yeonjun’s first solo mini album “NO LABELS: PART 01” stayed strong at No. 3 in its second week on the World Albums chart, and it also spent a second week on the Billboard 200.

ITZY’s new mini album “TUNNEL VISION” debuted at No. 4 on the World Albums charr this week, while &TEAM’s Korean debut mini album “Back to Life” entered the chart at No. 5.

ENHYPEN’s “DESIRE : UNLEASH” took No. 6 in its 25th week on the chart, and their previous album “ROMANCE : UNTOLD” ranked No. 22 in its 71st week.

CORTIS’s debut EP “COLOR OUTSIDE THE LINES” held steady at No. 7 in its 11th week, while BTS’s 2022 anthology album “Proof” rounded out its 180th week on the chart at No. 9.

ILLIT’s “bomb” took No. 12 in its 22nd week on the chart, trailed by TXT’s “The Star Chapter: TOGETHER” at No. 13 in its 18th week and NewJeans’ “Get Up” at No. 14 in its 115th week.

SEVENTEEN’s CxM’s unit debut mini album “HYPE VIBES” rose to No. 17 in its fifth week on the chart, with BTS’s Jimin’s solo album “MUSE” following close behind at No. 18 in its 70th week.

Finally, BOYNEXTDOOR’s latest mini album “The Action” spent its fourth week on the chart at No. 19.

Congratulations to all of the artists!

Watch TXT on the first episode of “Idol Festa Attack” on Viki below:

Watch Now