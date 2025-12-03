Stray Kids, NCT DREAM, NMIXX, HUNTR/X, And TWICE Top Circle Weekly Charts

Circle Chart (formerly known as Gaon Chart) has revealed its chart rankings for the week of November 16 to 22!

Album Chart

Stray Kids claimed two of the top three spots on this week’s physical album chart with their new special album “DO IT”: the regular version of the album debuted at No. 1, while the PLVE version charted separately at No. 3.

NCT DREAM’s new mini album “Beat It Up” entered the chart at No. 2, while the POCA version of PLAVE’s single album “PLBBUU” came in at No. 4.

Finally, CORTIS’s debut EP “COLOR OUTSIDE THE LINES” re-entered the chart at No. 5.

Download Chart

NCT DREAM topped this week’s digital download chart with their new title track “Beat It Up,” which debuted at No. 1.

Meanwhile, Stray Kids’ new title track “Do It” entered the chart at No. 2.

aespa swept the next two spots with solo songs from their new special digital single album “SYNK : aeXIS LINE.” Karina’s solo song “GOOD STUFF” debuted at No. 3, while Winter’s solo song “BLUE” followed at No. 4.

Finally, ALLDAY PROJECT’s new single “ONE MORE TIME” debuted at No. 5 on this week’s chart.

Overall Digital Chart

NMIXX maintained their double crown on this week’s charts, topping both the overall digital chart and streaming chart for another week with their hit song “Blue Valentine.”

Davichi’s “TIME CAPSULE” rose to No. 2 on this week’s overall digital chart, followed by HUNTR/X’s “Golden” (from the “KPop Demon Hunters” soundtrack) at No. 3.

MAMAMOO’s Hwasa’s “Good Goodbye” shot to No. 4 this week, with ALLDAY PROJECT’s “ONE MORE TIME” entering the chart at No. 5.

Streaming Chart

NMIXX’s “Blue Valentine” remained No. 1 on the streaming chart this week, with HUNTR/X’s “Golden” and Davichi’s “TIME CAPSULE” also maintaining their respective positions at No. 2 and No. 3.

Hwasa’s “Good Goodbye” jumped to No. 4 on this week’s chart, while WOODZ (Cho Seung Youn)’s “Drowning” rounded out the top five.

Global K-Pop Chart

The top four spots on this week’s global K-pop chart were exactly the same as last week, with all four spots going to the soundtrack of the popular animated film “KPop Demon Hunters.” HUNTR/X’s “Golden” held steady at No. 1, trailed by Saja Boys’ “Soda Pop” at No. 2, Saja Boys’ “Your Idol” at No. 3, and HUNTR/X’s “How It’s Done” at No. 4.

Finally, BLACKPINK’s Rosé and Bruno Mars’ hit collab “APT.” climbed to No. 5 for the week.

Social Chart 3.0

TWICE continued their reign at No. 1 on the social chart this week, with LE SSERAFIM also holding onto their spot at No. 2.

BABYMONSTER rose to No. 3 on this week’s chart, followed by BLACKPINK at No. 4.

Finally, NCT DREAM jumped 54 ranks on the chart to take No. 5 for the week.

Congratulations to all of the artists who made this week’s charts!

