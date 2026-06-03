LE SSERAFIM And ZEROBASEONE Top Circle Weekly Charts + CORTIS And BTS Earn Double Crowns

Circle Chart has revealed its chart rankings for the week of May 17 to 23!

Album Chart

This week’s physical album chart was dominated by new releases, with LE SSERAFIM’s new album “PUREFLOW” pt.1 debuting at the top of the chart.

ZEROBASEONE’s first mini album as a five-member group, “Ascend-,” debuted at No. 2 on the chart, while NCT’s Taeyong’s first full-length solo album “WYLD” debuted at No. 3.

ITZY’s new mini album “Motto” entered the chart at No. 4, and xikers’ new mini album “ROUTE ZERO : The ORA” rounded the top five.

Download Chart

All of the top five spots on this week’s digital download chart also went to new releases.

ZEROBASEONE’s new title track “TOP 5” debuted at No. 1, Taeyong’s “WYLD” at No. 2, I.O.I’s “Suddenly” at No. 3, ITZY’s “Motto” at No. 4, and BIGBANG’s Taeyang’s “LIVE FAST DIE SLOW” at No. 5.

Overall Digital Chart + Streaming Chart

CORTIS achieved a double crown on this week’s Circle charts, topping both the overall digital chart and the streaming chart with their hit song “REDRED.”

The top five songs on this week’s overall digital chart and streaming chart were exactly the same: CORTIS’s “REDRED” rose to No. 1 on both charts, followed by ILLIT’s “It’s Me” at No. 2, AKMU’s “Paradise of Rumors” at No. 3, AKMU’s “Joy, Sorrow, A Beautiful Heart” at No. 4, and Hearts2Hearts’ “RUDE!” at No. 5.

Global K-Pop Chart

BTS also earned a double crown on the latest Circle charts, topping both the global K-pop chart and the social chart for the week.

The top four songs on this week’s global K-pop chart remained the same as last week: BTS’s “SWIM” continued its reign at No. 1, trailed by HUNTR/X’s “Golden” (from the “KPop Demon Hunters” soundtrack) at No. 2, CORTIS’s “REDRED” at No. 3, and ILLIT’s “It’s Me” at No. 4.

Finally, BLACKPINK’s Rosé and Bruno Mars’ hit collab “APT.” climbed back up to No. 5 this week.

Social Chart 3.0

BTS rose to No. 1 on this week’s social chart, followed by ILLIT at No. 2, Yena at No. 3, aespa at No. 4, and TWICE at No. 5.

Congratulations to all of the artists who made this week’s charts!

Watch ZEROBASEONE in “Idol Festa Attack” on Viki below:

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And check out BTS’s docu-series “BREAK THE SILENCE” below:

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