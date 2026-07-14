Circle Chart Reveals Midyear Album And Digital Charts For 1st Half Of 2026

Circle Chart (formerly known as Gaon Chart) has published its midyear charts for the first half of 2026!

As the midyear chart results are based on accumulated weekly data since the beginning of January 2026, albums and songs released earlier in the year have more weekly points included in their scores.

Album Chart

BTS topped the midyear physical album chart with their latest album “ARIRANG,” followed by ENHYPEN’s “THE SIN : VANISH” at No. 2, CORTIS’s “GREENGREEN” at No. 3, BLACKPINK’s “DEADLINE” at No. 4, and TXT’s “7TH YEAR: A Moment of Stillness in the Thorns” at No. 5.

The top 50 albums on the midyear chart (listed with the number of copies recorded) are as follows:

BTS – “ARIRANG” [4,224,016] ENHYPEN – “THE SIN : VANISH” [2,144,075] CORTIS – “GREENGREEN” [2,031,256] BLACKPINK – “DEADLINE” [1,988,245] TXT – “7TH YEAR: A Moment of Stillness in the Thorns” [1,700,411] ALPHA DRIVE ONE – “EUPHORIA” [1,412,973] NCT WISH – “Ode to Love” [1,398,242] &TEAM – “We on Fire” [1,283,307] TWS – “NO TRAGEDY” [1,250,047] RIIZE – “II” [1,018,651] TREASURE – “NEW WAV” [1,013,769] BOYNEXTDOOR – “HOME” [954,734] aespa – “LEMONADE” [954,328] ATEEZ – “GOLDEN HOUR : Part.4” [927,094] IVE – “REVIVE+” [886,006] ATEEZ – “GOLDEN HOUR : Part.5” [865,701] PLAVE – “Caligo Pt.2” [797,990] EXO – “REVERXE” [779,592] CORTIS – “GREENGREEN” (Weverse version) [705,393] PLAVE – “Caligo Pt.2” (POCA version) [643,139] SEVENTEEN’s DxS – “Serenade” [614,908] AND2BLE – “Sequence 01: Curiosity” [612,687] LE SSERAFIM – “PUREFLOW” pt.1 [603,295] CORTIS – “COLOR OUTSIDE THE LINES” [594,902] Hearts2Hearts – “Lemon Tang” [560,671] BABYMONSTER – “CHOOM” [526,303] NCT WISH – “Ode to Love” (SMC version) [517,288] ATEEZ – “GOLDEN HOUR : Part.4” (POCA version) [489,590] P1Harmony – “UNIQUE” [471,108] NCT JNJM – “BOTH SIDES” [467,366] ILLIT – “MAMIHLAPINATAPAI” [465,497] ZEROBASEONE – “Ascend-“ [460,749] triples – “LOVE&POP” pt.1 (Cosmo) [431,030] idntt – “yesweare” (Cosmo) [404,140] ATEEZ – “GOLDEN HOUR : Part.5” (POCA version) [387,731] NEXZ – “Mmchk” [350,038] BTS – “ARIRANG” (Weverse version) [346,677] RIIZE – “II” (SMC version) [320,430] NCT’s Taeyong – “WYLD” [311,970] BOYNEXTDOOR – “HOME” (Weverse version) [311,911] MODYSSEY – “1.Got Hooked: An Addictive Symphony” [302,599] CRAVITY – “ReDeFINE” [285,727] NMIXX – “Heavy Serenade” [284,134] BABYMONSTER – “CHOOM” (Nemo version) [282,589] ENHYPEN – “THE SIN : VANISH” [278,648] XLOV – “I,God” [256,874] Park Ji Hyeon – “MASTER VOICE” (MINIRECORD version) [253,873] ITZY – “Motto” [251,538] SEVENTEEN’s V8 – “V8” [250,000] BTS – “ARIRANG” (LP version) [247,334]

Digital Chart

HANRORO swept the top two spots on the midyear digital chart for 2026, where her hits “Landing in Love” and “0+0” took No. 1 and No. 2 respectively.

MAMAMOO’s Hwasa’s “Good Goodbye” ranked No. 3 for the first half of the year, followed by KiiiKiii’s “404 (New Era)” at No. 4 and WOODZ (Cho Seung Youn)’s 2023 song “Drowning” at No. 5.

The top 50 songs on the overall digital chart (listed with their total scores) are as follows:

HANRORO – “Landing in Love” [315,527,555] HANRORO – “0+0” [280,626,654] MAMAMOO’s Hwasa – “Good Goodbye” [266,726,968] KiiiKiii – “404 (New Era)” [266,466,211] WOODZ – “Drowning” [262,572,567] Hearts2Hearts – “RUDE!” [237,340,633] IVE – “BANG BANG” [226,708,529] Car, the garden – “My whole world” [218,379,938] Davichi – “Time Capsule” [200,968,462] AKMU’s Lee Chanhyuk – “Endangered Love” [196,640,116] AKMU – “Paradise of Rumors” [191,725,991] NMIXX – “Blue Valentine” [189,486,310] HUNTR/X – “Golden” [181,988,639] AKMU – “How can I love the heartbreak, it’s you I love” [169,826,509] BLACKPINK – “JUMP” [168,061,124] AKMU – “Joy, Sorrow, A Beautiful Heart” [168,061,124] Epik High – “Love Love Love” [162,108,727] CORTIS – “REDRED” [160,220,757] Woody – “Sadder Than Yesterday” [159,119,810] BLACKPINK’s Rosé – “toxic till the end” [158,143,249] 10CM – “To Reach You” [154,457,982] Hearts2Hearts – “FOCUS” [151,497,045] aespa – “Whiplash” [151,393,281] Sung Si Kyung – “Every Moment of You” [148,692,665] ZO ZAZZ – “Don’t you know” [146,999,775] LE SSERAFIM – “SPAGHETTI” (featuring BTS’s j-hope) [144,059,056] ILLIT – “NOT CUTE ANYMORE” [143,810,462] Yena – “Catch Catch” [140,662,225] Hearts2Hearts – “STYLE” [139,994,082] ALLDAY PROJECT – “ONE MORE TIME” [138,231,334] Nerd Connection – “If I have you only” [135,314,020] Roy Kim – “If You Ask Me What Love Is” [135,003,659] ALLDAY PROJECT – “FAMOUS” [133,286,028] BLACKPINK’s Jennie – “like JENNIE” [132,466,185] BTS – “SWIM” [129,980,067] ILLIT – “It’s Me” [129,129,884] BTOB’s Changsub – “Heavenly Fate” [128,862,874] DAY6 – “Time of Our Life” [127,340,973] Lee Mujin – “Coming Of Age Story” [123,773,645] HAON – “TICK TOCK” (featuring Zico) [123,247,465] HANRORO – “Let Me Love My Youth” [123,229,620] DAY6 – “HAPPY” [122,433,936] ILLIT – “Magnetic” [120,071,760] EXO’s Doh Kyung Soo (D.O.) – “Popcorn” [119,862,314] Eclipse – “Sudden Shower” [117,500,341] BIGBANG’s G-Dragon – “HOME SWEET HOME” (featuring Taeyang and Daesung) [116,330,989] BLACKPINK’s Rosé and Bruno Mars – “APT.” [114,902,751] Roy Kim – “No Words Can Say” [114,693,389] Hwang Karam – “I’m Firefly” [326,414,907] TWS – “OVERDRIVE” [113,236,860]

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