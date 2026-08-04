CORTIS, KATSEYE, And GIRLSET Make Billboard's '21 Under 21' List For 2026

Billboard has published its “21 Under 21” list for 2026!

Every year, Billboard selects 21 “fast-rising” artists under the age of 21 who have had a major impact on the industry in the 12 preceding months and have the potential to fly even higher in the future.

This year, CORTIS, KATSEYE, and GIRLSET were among the rising stars who made the annual list.

CORTIS was described as “one of the fastest-growing pop acts on the Billboard charts,” with Billboard highlighting the recent chart success of the group’s latest EP “GREENGREEN,” which debuted at No. 3 on the Billboard 200. “The new set’s lead single, the throbbing dancefloor banger ‘REDRED,’ has also served as a breakout streaming hit for CORTIS, reaching No. 38 on the Billboard Global 200 and becoming the group’s first entry on the Bubbling Under Hot 100 chart.”

Meanwhile, Billboard wrote about KATSEYE, “The global girl group has enjoyed its loftiest year to date, from making its Lollapalooza debut to scoring its first two Grammy nominations (including Best New Artist) to landing three new Billboard Hot 100 entries following its 2025 debut on the chart: January’s ‘Internet Girl,’ April’s ‘PINKY UP,’ and June’s ‘ICONIC BY MISTAKE’ with K-pop powerhouses LE SSERAFIM and ILLIT.” (KATSEYE has since landed a fourth Hot 100 entry with the pre-release single “Animal,” which became the group’s highest-debuting song on the chart this week.)

Finally, Billboard introduced GIRLSET by writing, “After rebranding as a quartet last summer. GIRLSET launched singles featuring hip-hop legend Missy Elliot (‘Little Miss’) and sampling R&B icons SWV (‘Tweak,’ which reached No. 22 on Digital Song Sales). The pop group is keeping busy thus far in 2026, with [Savanna] Collins sharing the members have ‘taken a larger role in [its] writing sessions this past year.’”

Congratulations to CORTIS, KATSEYE, and GIRLSET!

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