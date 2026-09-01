ENHYPEN And RESCENE Earn Double Crowns On Circle Weekly Charts

Circle Chart has revealed its chart rankings for the week of August 16 to 22!

Album Chart

ENHYPEN achieved a double crown on this week’s charts, topping both the physical album chart and the digital download chart with their new mini album “THE SIN : BLISS” and its title track “Bloody Paradise.”

“THE SIN : BLISS” swept the top two spots on this week’s physical album chart: the regular version of the album debuted at No. 1, while the Weverse version charted separately at No. 2.

The next two spots on the chart went to CORTIS’s latest EP “GREENGREEN.” The Weverse version of the album re-entered the chart at No. 3, and the regular version climbed back up to No. 4.

Finally, the FANS version of Stray Kids’ latest mini album “THIS & THAT” re-entered the chart at No. 5.

Download Chart

ENHYPEN also topped the digital download chart with their new title track “Bloody Paradise,” which debuted at No. 1.

BIGBANG’s new single “BiiiG” entered the chart at No. 2, while Stray Kids’ latest title track “This & That” stayed strong at No. 3.

AKMU’s Lee Suhyun’s remake of “Blue Lagoon” debuted at No. 4 on this week’s chart, with ATEEZ’s hit song “BAD” rounding out the top five.

Overall Digital Chart

RESCENE once again maintained their double crown on the weekly charts, where their 2024 hit “LOVE ATTACK” remained No. 1 on both the overall digital chart and the streaming chart.

CORTIS’s “REDRED” held steady at No. 2 on the overall digital chart this week, while BIGBANG’s “BiiiG” debuted at No. 3.

I.O.I’s “Suddenly” took No. 4 for the week, with aespa’s “LEMONADE” rounding out the top five.

Streaming Chart

The top five songs on this week’s streaming chart were exactly the same as last week: “LOVE ATTACK” came in at No. 1, CORTIS’s “REDRED” at No. 2, I.O.I’s “Suddenly” at No. 3, aespa’s “LEMONADE” at No. 4, and RESCENE’s remake of “Pretty Girl” at No. 5.

Global K-Pop Chart

The top five songs on this week’s global K-pop chart were also exactly the same as last week. HUNTR/X’s “Golden” (from the “KPop Demon Hunters” soundtrack) continued its reign at No. 1, followed by ATEEZ’s “BAD” at No. 2, BTS’s “SWIM” at No. 3, BLACKPINK’s Rosé and Bruno Mars’ “APT.” at No. 4, and CORTIS’s “REDRED” at No. 5.

Social Chart 3.0

BTS held onto their spot at No. 1 on the social chart this week, with ILLIT and aespa also maintaining their respective positions at No. 2 and No. 3.

BLACKPINK rose to No. 4 on this week’s chart, and ATEEZ rounded out the top five.

Congratulations to all of the artists who made this week’s charts!

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