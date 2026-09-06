ENHYPEN, Stray Kids, CORTIS, ATEEZ, BTS, LE SSERAFIM, aespa, ILLIT, And More Sweep Top Spots On Billboard World Albums Chart

Billboard has published its World Albums chart for the week ending on September 5!

ENHYPEN’s new mini album “THE SIN : BLISS” debuted at No. 1 on this week’s chart, in addition to becoming the group’s first album ever to reach No. 1 on the Billboard 200.

After two weeks at No. 1, Stray Kids’ latest mini album “THIS & THAT” took No. 2 in its third consecutive week on the World Albums chart. “THIS & THAT” also achieved the biggest third week of any Stray Kids album to date on the Billboard 200.

CORTIS’s latest EP “GREENGREEN” ranked No. 3 in its 17th week on the World Albums chart, in addition to becoming the group’s first album ever to spend 16 weeks on the Billboard 200. Meanwhile, CORTIS’s debut EP “COLOR OUTSIDE THE LINES” held steady at No. 6 in its 51st week on the World Albums chart.

ATEEZ’s “GOLDEN HOUR : Part.5” stayed strong at No. 4 in its ninth week on the World Albums chart.

BTS landed three different albums on the World Albums chart this week: “Proof” climbed back up to No. 5 in its 220th week, “Map of the Soul: 7 ~The Journey~” rose to No. 10 in its 43rd week, and “Love Yourself: Tear” rounded out the top 25 in its 222nd week.

LE SSERAFIM’s “PUREFLOW” maintained its position at No. 8 in its 14th week on the chart, while aespa’s “LEMONADE” jumped to No. 11 in its 13th week.

ILLIT’s “MAMIHLAPINATAPAI” rose to No. 12 in its 17th week on the chart, and NewJeans’ “Get Up” climbed to No. 16 in its 155th week.

Finally, TXT’s Yeonjun’s solo mini album “NO LABELS: PART 02” ranked No. 19 in its seventh week on the chart.

Congratulations to all of the artists!