Ha Jung Woo Reported To Play Villain In Byeon Woo Seok’s “Solo Leveling” Live-Action Adaptation + Agency Comments

Ha Jung Woo may be making a special appearance in Netflix’s upcoming live-action series “Solo Leveling”!

On September 23, SPOTV News reported that Ha Jung Woo is set to make a special appearance in “Solo Leveling.”

In response to the report, his agency WALKHOUSECOMPANY briefly commented, “Nothing has been confirmed.”

Ha Jung Woo has reportedly been offered the role of Hwang Dong Soo. In the original story, Hwang Dong Soo is an S-rank Hunter and one of the major villains who comes into conflict with protagonist Sung Jin Woo.

Notably, Ha Jung Woo previously worked with “Solo Leveling” co-directors Lee Hae Jun and Kim Byung Seo on the 2019 film “Ashfall.”

“Solo Leveling,” which originally began as a web novel before being adapted into a webtoon and an animated series, tells the story of Sung Jin Woo, an E-rank Hunter—the lowest tier among those who protect the real world from monsters beyond the mysterious Gates. After a near-death experience, he gains extraordinary abilities, and as he levels up, he becomes humanity’s unexpected hope.

The drama previously confirmed Byeon Woo Seok will lead the series as Sung Jin Woo, while Han So Hee and Kang You Seok are in talks for the roles of Cha Hae In and Yoo Jin Ho, respectively. Kang Mina, Rain, Lee Sung Min, Lee Hong Nae, Sung Joon, Kim Si Ah, and Choi Myeong Been are also in talks to join the cast.

“Solo Leveling” has been filming since May, though its premiere date has yet to be announced.

Meanwhile, Ha Jung Woo is currently filming the upcoming movie “Inside Men: The Birth of the Villains” (literal title).

Stay tuned for more updates!

In the meantime, watch Ha Jung Woo in “Mad Concrete Dreams” below:

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