aespa's Winter, RESCENE, Young Tak, ILLIT, And More Top Circle Weekly Charts

Circle Chart has revealed its chart rankings for the week of September 13 to 19!

Overall Digital Chart

RESCENE achieved a double crown on this week’s circle charts with their smash hit “LOVE ATTACK,” which topped both the overall digital chart and streaming chart.

“LOVE ATTACK” climbed back up to No. 1 on this week’s overall digital chart, while i-dle’s Soyeon’s “I’m gonna TOESA” jumped an impressive 64 ranks to take No. 2.

CORTIS’s “REDRED” held steady at No. 3, followed by I.O.I’s “Suddenly” at No. 4 and BIG Naughty’s “Nostalgia” at No. 5.

Streaming Chart

The same five songs topped this week’s streaming chart, albeit in a slightly different order. RESCENE’s “LOVE ATTACK” continued its reign at No. 1, trailed by CORTIS’s “REDRED” at No. 2, I.O.I’s “Suddenly” at No. 3, Soyeon’s “I’m gonna TOESA” at No. 4, and BIG Naughty’s “Nostalgia” at No. 5.

Download Chart

aespa’s Winter topped this week’s digital download chart with her solo song “Saddle Up,” which debuted at No. 1.

Three of this week’s top five spots went to aespa, with Karina’s solo song “16 Bit” debuting at No. 3 and Ningning’s solo “I Love You But I Gotta Let You Go” debuting at No. 4.

Lim Young Woong’s “ToTo” stayed strong at No. 2, while Young Tak’s “GOGO” entered the chart at No. 5.

Album Chart

Young Tak topped the physical album chart with his new album “GOGO,” which debuted at No. 1.

CORTIS swept the next two spots on the chart, with their EP “GREENGREEN” climbing back up to No. 2 and “GREENGREEN_playextended” jumping to No. 3.

&TEAM’s Korean mini album “Mark on Me” took No. 4 for the week, while MONSTA X’s latest EP “The Phase” rose to No. 5.

Global K-Pop Chart

HUNTR/X’s “Golden” (from the “KPop Demon Hunters” soundtrack) maintained its position at No. 1 on this week’s global K-pop chart, while BTS’s “SWIM” held onto its spot at No. 2.

ATEEZ’s “BAD” rose to No. 3 for the week, followed by BLACKPINK’s Rosé and Bruno Mars’ “APT.” at No. 4.

Finally, ILLIT’s “It’s Me” remained unmoving at No. 5.

Social Chart 3.0

ILLIT once again topped the social chart this week, with BTS and BLACKPINK holding onto their respective positions at No. 2 and No. 3.

Soyeon shot to No. 4 on this week’s chart, while TWICE rounded out the top five.

Congratulations to all of the artists who made this week’s charts!

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