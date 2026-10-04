Stray Kids, EVAN, ENHYPEN, CORTIS, ILLIT, TUIDE, BTS, LE SSERAFIM, ATEEZ, And More Sweep Top Spots On Billboard World Albums Chart

Billboard has published its World Albums chart for the week ending on October 3!

Stray Kids’ latest mini album “THIS & THAT” continued its reign at No. 1 on the World Albums chart, marking its sixth non-consecutive week at the top. “THIS & THAT” also spent a seventh week on the Billboard 200 at No. 34.

Meanwhile, Stray Kids’ 2025 album “KARMA” re-entered the World Albums chart at No. 25, marking its 54th overall week on the chart.

EVAN (Heeseung)’s first mini album “DEATH OF ME” jumped to a new peak of No. 2 in its third week on the World Albums chart, in addition to making a strong debut in the top 50 of Billboard 200.

ENHYPEN’s latest mini album “THE SIN : BLISS” held relatively steady at No. 4 in its fifth week on the World Albums chart, and it also spent a fifth week on the Billboard 200 at No. 196.

CORTIS’s latest EP “GREENGREEN” ranked No. 5 in its 21st week on the World Albums chart, trailed by their debut EP “COLOR OUTSIDE THE LINES” at No. 8 in its 55th week.

ILLIT’s “MAMIHLAPINATAPAI” held onto its spot at No. 7 in its 21st week on the chart, while TUIDE’s debut EP “TUNE & PLAY” took No. 9 in its second week.

Once again, BTS landed three different albums on this week’s chart. “Proof” came in at No. 11 in its 224th week on the chart, followed by “Map of the Soul: 7 ~The Journey~” at No. 15 (in its 47th week) and “Love Yourself: Answer” at No. 16 (in its 204th week).

LE SSERAFIM’s “PUREFLOW” maintained its position at No. 12 in its 18th week on the chart, while ATEEZ’s “GOLDEN HOUR : Part.5” ranked No. 14 in its 13th week.

Finally, aespa’s “LEMONADE” took No. 17 in its 17th week on the chart, with NewJeans’ “Get Up” rounding out the top 20 in its 159th week.

Congratulations to all of the artists!