NMIXX, &TEAM, NEXZ, HUNTR/X, And TWICE Top Circle Monthly And Weekly Charts

Circle Chart (formerly known as Gaon Chart) has revealed its latest monthly and weekly chart rankings!

Monthly Album Chart

&TEAM topped the physical album chart for October with their Korean debut mini album “Back to Life,” which entered the monthly chart at No. 1.

BOYNEXTDOOR’s new mini album “The Action” debuted at No. 2, while TWS’s latest mini album “play hard” debuted at No. 3.

BABYMONSTER’s new mini album “WE GO UP” entered the monthly chart at No. 4, and the MINIRECORD version of Lee Chan Won’s “Brilliant” rounded out the top five for October.

Weekly Album Chart

In addition to the monthly chart, &TEAM also topped the weekly chart with “Back to Life.”

NEXZ’s new mini album “Beat-Boxer” debuted at No. 2 this week, while CORTIS’s debut EP “COLOR OUTSIDE THE LINES” re-entered the chart at No. 3.

xikers swept the remaining two spots in the top five with their new mini album “HOUSE OF TRICKY : WRECKING THE HOUSE.” The regular version of the mini album entered the chart at No. 4, while the POCA version charted separately at No. 5.

Monthly Digital Chart + Streaming Chart

Fictional girl group HUNTR/X from the popular animated film “KPop Demon Hunters” maintained their triple crown on the Circle charts for October with their Grammy-nominated hit “Golden,” which once again topped the monthly digital chart, streaming chart, and global K-pop chart.

The top five songs on the overall digital chart and streaming chart were exactly the same for October. HUNTR/X’s “Golden” held onto its throne at No. 1 on both charts, followed by WOODZ (Cho Seung Youn)’s “Drowning” at No. 2 and BLACKPINK’s “JUMP” at No. 3.

“KPop Demon Hunters” boy band Saja Boys’ “Soda Pop” stayed strong at No. 4 on both charts, while Kenshi Yonezu’s “IRIS OUT” rounded out the top five.

Weekly Digital Chart

NMIXX earned a double crown on the weekly charts with their hit song “Blue Valentine,” which rose to No. 1 on both the overall digital chart and the streaming chart this week.

HUNTR/X’s “Golden” took No. 2 on the overall digital chart, while Davichi’s “TIME CAPSULE” jumped to No. 3.

WOODZ’s “Drowning” held steady at No. 4, with Kenshi Yonezu’s “IRIS OUT” climbing to No. 5.

Weekly Streaming Chart

NMIXX’s “Blue Valentine” topped the weekly streaming chart, trailed by HUNTR/X’s “Golden” at No. 2, WOODZ’s “Drowning” at No. 3, Davichi’s “TIME CAPSULE” at No. 4, and BLACKPINK’s “JUMP” at No. 5.

Monthly Download Chart

Lee Chan Won topped the digital download chart for October with his latest hit “Maybe Tomorrow,” while NMIXX’s “Blue Valentine” entered the monthly chart at No. 2.

Davichi’s “TIME CAPSULE” debuted at No. 3 for the month, followed by MAMAMOO’s Hwasa’s “Good Goodbye” at No. 4 and HUNTR/X’s “Golden” at No. 5.

Weekly Download Chart

NEXZ topped the weekly digital download chart with their new title track “Beat-Boxer,” which debuted at No. 1.

Lee Chan Won’s “Maybe Tomorrow” came in at No. 2, trailed by NMIXX’s “Blue Valentine” at No. 3.

LE SSERAFIM’s “SPAGHETTI” (featuring BTS’s j-hope) jumped to No. 4, with Davichi’s “TIME CAPSULE” rounding out the top five for the week.

Monthly + Weekly Global K-Pop Chart

The top five songs on the monthly and weekly global K-pop charts were exactly the same, with the “KPop Demon Hunters” soundtrack sweeping all of the top five spots.

HUNTR/X’s “Golden” remained No. 1 on both charts, followed by Saja Boys’ “Your Idol” at No. 2, Saja Boys’ “Soda Pop” at No. 3, HUNTR/X’s “How It’s Done” at No. 4, and HUNTR/X’s “What It Sounds Like” at No. 5.

Monthly Social Chart

TWICE rose to No. 1 on the social chart for October, trailed by BLACKPINK at No. 2.

aespa maintained their position at No. 3, while BABYMONSTER and BTS rose to No. 4 and No. 5 respectively.

Weekly Social Chart

TWICE also topped the weekly social chart, while LE SSERAFIM climbed to No. 2.

BLACKPINK stayed strong at No. 3, with aespa at No. 4 and BABYMONSTER at No. 5.

