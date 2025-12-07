Stray Kids, CORTIS, ENHYPEN, TXT, BTS, ILLIT, BOYNEXTDOOR, And More Sweep Top Spots On Billboard World Albums Chart

Billboard has published its World Albums chart for the week ending on December 6!

Stray Kids swept the top two spots on this week’s World Albums chart, where their new special album “DO IT” debuted at No. 1. Including the World Albums chart and the Billboard 200, where it made a historic No. 1 debut, “DO IT” topped an impressive total of four charts this week.

Stray Kids’ previous album “KARMA” held steady at No. 2 in its 14th consecutive week on the World Albums chart, and it also climbed back up to No. 35 on the Billboard 200. Meanwhile, Stray Kids’ 2024 albums “合 (HOP)” and “ATE” rose to No. 7 and No. 14 respectively on the World Albums chart this week.

CORTIS’s debut EP “COLOR OUTSIDE THE LINES” climbed to No. 4 in its 12th week on the World Albums chart, in addition to re-entering the Billboard 200 for a fourth non-consecutive week.

ENHYPEN’s “DESIRE : UNLEASH” rose to No. 5 in its 26th week on the World Albums chart, and their previous album “ROMANCE : UNTOLD” also jumped to No. 18 in its 72nd week.

TXT’s Yeonjun’s solo mini album “NO LABELS: PART 01” took No. 6 in its third week on the chart, while TXT’s “The Star Chapter: TOGETHER” climbed back up to No. 11 in its 19th week.

BTS’s 2022 anthology album “Proof” maintained its position at No. 9 in its 181st week on the chart, while their 2020 album “Map of the Soul: 7” re-entered the chart at No. 22 (marking its 153rd non-consecutive week).

Meanwhile, ILLIT’s “bomb” rose to No. 10 in its 23rd week on the chart.

BOYNEXTDOOR’s “The Action” jumped to No. 13 in its fifth week on the chart, and BTS’s Jimin’s solo album “MUSE” rose to No. 16 in its 71st week.

NewJeans’ “Get Up” stayed strong at No. 17 in its 116th week on the chart, with &TEAM’s Korean debut mini album “Back to Life” ranking No. 20 in its second week.

Finally, ITZY’s latest mini album “TUNNEL VISION” took No. 23 in its second week on the chart.

Congratulations to all of the artists!

