Hwasa, CORTIS, Doyoung, SAY MY NAME, fromis_9, TWICE, ILLIT, And More Top Circle Monthly And Weekly Charts

Circle Chart (formerly known as Gaon Chart) has revealed its latest monthly and weekly chart rankings!

Monthly Album Chart

CORTIS topped the physical album chart for December with their debut EP “COLOR OUTSIDE THE LINES.”

SAY MY NAME’s new EP “&Our Vibe” debuted at No. 2, while VERIVERY’s single album “Lost and Found” entered the chart at No. 3.

WayV’s winter special album “Eternal White” debuted at No. 4, and Girls’ Generation’s Taeyeon’s compilation album “Panorama : The Best of TAEYEON” rounded out the top five for the month.

Weekly Album Chart

SAY MY NAME topped the weekly physical album chart with “&Our Vibe,” which debuted at No. 1.

CORTIS’s “COLOR OUTSIDE THE LINES” took No. 2 for the week, followed by the WITHVUU version of AHOF’s “The Passage” at No. 3.

The PLVE version of Stray Kids’ “DO IT” stayed strong at No. 4, with Kang Daniel’s “PULSEPHASE” re-entering the chart at No. 5.

Monthly Digital Chart + Streaming Chart

MAMAMOO’s Hwasa achieved a double crown on the Circle charts for December with her smash hit “Good Goodbye,” which topped both the monthly digital chart and streaming chart.

The top five songs on the overall digital chart and streaming chart were exactly the same for December. “Good Goodbye” took No. 1 on both charts, trailed by ALLDAY PROJECT’s “ONE MORE TIME” at No. 2, NMIXX’s “Blue Valentine” at No. 3, HUNTR/X’s “Golden” (from the “KPop Demon Hunters” soundtrack) at No. 4, and Davichi’s “TIME CAPSULE” at No. 5.

Weekly Digital Chart

Hwasa also earned a double crown on the weekly charts, with “Good Goodbye” remaining No. 1 on both the overall digital chart and the streaming chart this week.

fromis_9’s “White Memories” jumped to No. 2, while HANRORO’s “Landing in Love” rose to No. 3.

WOODZ (Cho Seung Youn)’s “Drowning” ranked No. 4 for the week, and NMIXX’s “Blue Valentine” held onto its spot at No. 5.

Weekly Streaming Chart

Hwasa’s “Good Goodbye” continued its reign at No. 1 on the weekly streaming chart, with HANRORO’s “Landing in Love” climbing to No. 2.

WOODZ’s “Drowning” held steady at No. 3, while NMIXX’s “Blue Valentine” and HUNTR/X’s “Golden” rose to No. 4 and No. 5 respectively.

Monthly Download Chart

NCT’s Doyoung topped the digital download chart for December with his solo song “Promise,” which debuted at No. 1 on the monthly chart.

Hwasa’s “Good Goodbye” climbed to No. 2, while HADES’ “MEGA PIECE HARMONY” entered the chart at No. 3.

NCT’s Jungwoo’s solo debut song “SUGAR” shot to No. 4, and fromis_9’s “White Memories” debuted at No. 5.

Weekly Download Chart

fromis_9’s “White Memories” rose to No. 1 on the weekly digital download chart, trailed by HADES’ “MEGA PIECE HARMONY” at No. 2.

Park Seo Jin’s “The One I Fell for at First Sight” debuted at No. 3, while Hwasa’s “Good Goodbye” stayed strong at No. 4.

Finally, PLAVE’s “Borrow your night” entered the chart at No. 5.

Monthly Global K-Pop Chart

The “KPop Demon Hunters” soundtrack dominated the monthly global K-pop chart for December, claiming three of the top five spots. HUNTR/X’s “Golden” remained No. 1, while Saja Boys’ “Soda Pop” and “Your Idol” ranked No. 3 and No. 5 respectively.

Hwasa’s “Good Goodbye” shot to No. 2 for the month, with BLACKPINK’s Rosé and Bruno Mars’ “APT.” climbing back up to No. 4.

Weekly Global K-Pop Chart

The “KPop Demon Hunters” soundtrack also took three of the top five spots on the weekly global K-pop chart, where HUNTR/X’s “Golden” came in at No. 1, Saja Boys’ “Your Idol” at No. 4, and HUNTR/X’s “What It Sounds Like” at No. 5.

Rosé and Bruno Mars’ “APT.” maintained its position at No. 2 on the weekly chart, while Hwasa’s “Good Goodbye” rose to No. 3.

Monthly Social Chart

TWICE continued their reign at No. 1 on the monthly social chart for December. ILLIT leaped to No. 2 for the month, followed by BLACKPINK at No. 3, BABYMONSTER at No. 4, and aespa at No. 5.

Weekly Social Chart

ILLIT held onto their spot at No. 1 on the weekly social chart, with TWICE at No. 2, aespa at No. 3, BLACKPINK at No. 4, and BABYMONSTER at No. 5.

Congratulations to all of the artists!

Watch Hwasa in “MAMAMOO: My Con The Movie” on Viki below:

Watch Now

And check out Doyoung’s drama “Dear X Who Doesn’t Love Me” below:

Watch Now

Source (1)