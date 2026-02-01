ENHYPEN, Stray Kids, SEVENTEEN's DxS, BTS, CORTIS, ILLIT, TXT's Yeonjun, And More Sweep Top Spots On Billboard World Albums Chart

Billboard has published its World Albums chart for the week ending on January 31!

ENHYPEN topped this week’s World Albums chart with their new mini album “THE SIN : VANISH,” which also debuted at No. 2 on the Billboard 200.

Including “THE SIN : VANISH,” ENHYPEN landed a total of three entries on the World Albums chart this week. Their previous mini album “DESIRE : UNLEASH” held steady at No. 19 in its 34th week on the chart, while their 2024 album “ROMANCE : UNTOLD” rounded out its 80th week on the chart at No. 22.

Meanwhile, Stray Kids landed a total of five albums on the World Albums chart. After eight weeks at No. 1, their latest album “DO IT” dropped to No. 2 this week, while also climbing back up into the top 40 of the Billboard 200. The group’s previous album “KARMA” came in at No. 7 in its 22nd week on the World Albums chart, followed by “合 (HOP)” at No. 15 in its 58th week, “ATE” at No. 18 in its 79th week, and “★★★★★ (5-STAR)” at No. 25 in its 70th week.

SEVENTEEN’s new unit DxS (DK x Seungkwan)’s first mini album “Serenade” entered the World Albums chart at No. 3, in addition to debuting on the Billboard 200.

BTS landed three albums on the World Albums chart this week: “Proof” ranked No. 4 in its 189th week on the chart, with “Map of the Soul: 7” at No. 10 in its 157th week and “Love Yourself: Tear” at No. 20 in its 210th week.

CORTIS’s debut EP “COLOR OUTSIDE THE LINES” rounded out its 20th week on the chart at No. 6, while ILLIT’s “bomb” rose to No. 9 in its 31st week.

TXT’s Yeonjun’s solo mini album “No Labels: Part 01” took No. 11 in its 11th week on the chart, with NewJeans’ “Get Up” jumping to No. 12 in its 124th week.

Finally, BTS’s Jimin’s solo album “MUSE” climbed back up to No. 14 in its 79th week on the chart.

Congratulations to all of the artists!

