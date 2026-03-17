BLACKPINK, KiiiKiii, ATEEZ, HUNTR/X, And ILLIT Top Circle Monthly And Weekly Charts

Circle Chart (formerly known as Gaon Chart) has revealed its latest monthly and weekly chart rankings!

Monthly Album Chart

BLACKPINK topped the physical album chart for February with their new mini album “DEADLINE,” which debuted at No. 1.

IVE’s new album “REVIVE+” entered the monthly chart at No. 2, while ATEEZ swept the next two spots with their mini album “GOLDEN HOUR : Part.4.” The regular version of the album debuted at No. 3, while the POCA version charted separately at No. 4.

Finally, NCT JNJM (Jeno and Jaemin)’s unit debut mini album “BOTH SIDES” entered the chart at No. 5.

Weekly Album Chart

BLACKPINK achieved a triple crown on this week’s Circle charts, topping the physical album chart, digital download chart, and social chart.

BLACKPINK’s “DEADLINE” held onto its spot at No. 1 on the weekly album chart, while TUNEXX’s debut mini album “SET BY US ONLY” entered the chart at No. 2.

WOODZ (Cho Seung Youn)’s new album “Archive. 1” debuted at No. 3, followed by NCT JNJM’s “BOTH SIDES” and the MINIRECORD version of Park Ji Hyeon’s “MASTER VOICE” at No. 5.

Monthly Download Chart

ATEEZ topped the digital download chart for February with their latest title track “Adrenaline,” which debuted at No. 1.

IVE’s Jang Won Young’s solo song “8,” which was released as a B-side on the group’s new album “REVIVE+,” entered the chart at No. 2. Meanwhile, IVE’s pre-release single “BANG BANG” debuted at No. 3.

NCT JNJM’s unit debut track “BOTH SIDES” entered the monthly chart at No. 4, with KiiiKiii’s “404 (New Era)” climbing to No. 5 for February.

Weekly Download Chart

BLACKPINK topped the weekly download chart with their title track “GO,” which jumped to No. 1.

IVE’s new title track “BLACKHOLE” rose to No. 2 for the week, while their pre-release single “BANG BANG” climbed back up to No. 3.

Hearts2Hearts’ hit single “RUDE!” leaped to No. 4, with INFINITE’s Kim Sungkyu’s new solo song “When I think about you” debuting at No. 5.

Monthly Digital Chart

KiiiKiii earned a double crown on the monthly Circle charts with their hit song “404 (New Era), which topped both the overall digital chart and the streaming chart for February.

Car, the Garden’s “My whole world” rose to No. 2 on the monthly overall digital chart, followed by HANRORO’s “Landing in Love” at No. 3 and MAMAMOO’s Hwasa’s “Good Goodbye” at No. 4.

Finally, IVE’s “BANG BANG” debuted at No. 5 on the monthly chart.

Weekly Digital Chart + Streaming Chart

KiiiKiii also maintained their double crown on the weekly charts, where “404 (New Era)” remained No. 1 on both the overall digital chart and the streaming chart.

The top five songs on this week’s overall digital chart and streaming chart were exactly the same: “404 (New Era)” held steady at No. 1, followed by IVE’s “BANG BANG” at No. 2, and Hearts2Hearts’ “RUDE!” at No. 3.

HANRORO claimed the next two spots on both charts, where her songs “Landing in Love” and “0+0” ranked No. 4 and No. 5 respectively.

Monthly Streaming Chart

KiiiKiii’s “404 (New Era)” debuted at No. 1 on the monthly streaming chart, with HANRORO’s “Landing in Love” maintaining its position at No. 2.

Car, the garden’s “My whole world” jumped to No. 3 for February, trailed by Hwasa’s “Good Goodbye” at No. 4 and WOODZ’s “Drowning” at No. 5.

Monthly Global K-Pop Chart

The “KPop Demon Hunters” soundtrack continued its reign over the monthly global K-pop chart, where HUNTR/X’s Oscar-winning hit “Golden” remained No. 1 and Saja Boys’ “Soda Pop” climbed back up to No. 3.

Meanwhile, BLACKPINK’s Rosé and Bruno Mars’ hit collab “APT.” held onto its spot at No. 2.

IVE’s “BANG BANG” debuted at No. 4 on the monthly chart, with BLACKPINK’s “JUMP” rounding out the top five for February.

Weekly Global K-Pop Chart

HUNTR/X’s “Golden” also topped the weekly global K-pop chart, where BLACKPINK and its members swept three of the top five spots. The group’s songs “GO” and “JUMP” rose to No. 2 and No. 4 respectively, while Rosé and Bruno Mars’ “APT.” stayed strong at No. 5.

Finally, Hearts2Hearts’ “RUDE!” took No. 3 for the week.

Monthly Social Chart

ILLIT held onto their spot at No. 1 on the social chart for February, followed by BLACKPINK at No. 2 and TWICE at No. 3.

IVE jumped 12 ranks to take No. 4 for the month, and Choi Yu Ree rounded out the top five.

Weekly Social Chart

The top five artists on this week’s social chart were exactly the same as last week: BLACKPINK came in at No. 1, ILLIT at No. 2, TWICE at No. 3, and IVE at No. 4.

Finally, BABYMONSTER rose to No. 5 for the week.

Congratulations to all of the artists!

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