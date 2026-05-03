TXT, PLAVE, CORTIS, Xdinary Heroes, BTS, ENHYPEN, Stray Kids, ZEROBASEONE, And More Sweep Top Spots On Billboard World Albums Chart

Billboard has published its World Albums chart for the week ending on May 2!

TXT’s latest mini album “7TH YEAR: A Moment of Stillness in the Thorns” took No. 1 on this week’s World Albums chart, in addition to debuting at No. 1 on the Top Album Sales chart and No. 3 on the Billboard 200.

PLAVE’s new mini album “Caligo Pt.2” entered the World Albums chart at No. 2, in addition to becoming the group’s first album ever to enter the Billboard 200.

Meanwhile, CORTIS’s debut EP “COLOR OUTSIDE THE LINES” stayed strong at No. 4 in its 33rd week on the World Albums chart.

BTS’s 2022 anthology album “Proof” ranked No. 5 in its 202nd week on the chart, while their Japanese album “Map of the Soul: 7 ~The Journey~” followed at No. 10 in its 25th week.

ENHYPEN’s latest mini album “THE SIN : VANISH” took No. 6 in its 14th week on the chart, and their 2024 album “ROMANCE : UNTOLD” maintained its position at No. 22 in its 93rd week.

Xdinary Heroes’ new mini album “DEAD AND” debuted at No. 8, while Stray Kids landed a total of three albums on this week’s chart: “DO IT” came in at No. 12 (in its 22nd week on the chart), “KARMA” at No. 17 (in its 35th week), and “ATE” at No. 18 (in its 92nd week).

ZEROBASEONE’s 2025 album “NEVER SAY NEVER” re-entered the World Albums chart at No. 13, marking its 14th overall week on the chart.

NewJeans’ 2023 EP “Get Up” spent its 137th week on the chart at No. 14, while ATEEZ’s “GOLDEN HOUR : Part.4” rounded out the top 20 in its 11th week.

Congratulations to all of the artists!

Watch TXT on the first episode of “Idol Festa Attack” on Viki below:

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