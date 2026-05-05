NCT WISH, TXT, AKMU, And BTS Top Circle Weekly Charts

Circle Chart (formerly known as Gaon Chart) has revealed its chart rankings for the week of April 19 to 25!

Album Chart

NCT WISH claimed two of the top five spots on this week’s physical album chart with their first full-length album “Ode to Love.” The regular version of the album debuted at No. 1, while the SMC version charted separately at No. 3.

&TEAM’s new EP “We on Fire” entered the chart at No. 2, while EVNNE’s new single album “Backtalk” debuted at No. 4.

Finally, PLAVE’s latest mini album “Caligo Pt.2” rounded out the top five for the week.

Download Chart

TXT’s new title track “Stick With You” remained No. 1 on the digital download chart for the second week in a row.

NCT WISH’s new title track “Ode to Love” debuted at No. 2 on this week’s chart, followed by Forestella’s “Armageddon” at No. 3.

AKMU’s “Joy, Sorrow, A Beautiful Heart” climbed to No. 4, while Super Junior’s Donghae’s new solo song “HAErise” entered the chart at No. 5.

Overall Digital Chart + Streaming Chart

AKMU once again achieved a double crown on the weekly charts—but with a different song this week. Last week, AKMU topped both the overall digital chart and the streaming chart with their latest title track “Joy, Sorrow, A Beautiful Heart,” but this week, they topped both charts with their hit B-side “Paradise of Rumors,” which recently scored a perfect all-kill.

The top five songs on this week’s overall digital chart and streaming chart were exactly the same. AKMU swept the top two spots on both charts with “Paradise of Rumors” and “Joy, Sorrow, A Beautiful Heart,” which swapped places to take No. 1 and No. 2 respectively.

Hearts2Hearts’ “RUDE!” ranked No. 3 on both charts, and HANRORO claimed the next two spots with “Landing in Love” at No. 4 and “0+0” at No. 5.

Global K-Pop Chart

BTS maintained their own double crown on the Circle charts this week, defending their positions at No. 1 on both the global K-pop chart and the social chart.

The top five songs on this week’s global K-pop chart were exactly the same as last week. BTS’s latest title track “SWIM” held onto its spot at No. 1, while HUNTR/X’s “Golden” (from the “KPop Demon Hunters” soundtrack) remained unmoving at No. 2.

The next three spots on the chart all went to B-sides from BTS’s latest album “ARIRANG”: “2.0” held steady at No. 3, with “Body to Body” at No. 4 and “Hooligan” at No. 5.

Social Chart 3.0

BTS continued their reign at No. 1 on the social chart this week, followed by ILLIT at No. 2, BLACKPINK at No. 3, and IVE at No. 4.

Finally, aespa rose to No. 5 for the week.

Congratulations to all of the artists who made this week’s charts!

Watch TXT in the first episode of “Idol Festa Attack” on Viki below:

Watch Now

And check out BTS’s docu-series “BREAK THE SILENCE” on Viki below:

Watch Now

Source (1)