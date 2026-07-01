RIIZE, I.O.I, CORTIS, BTS, And ILLIT Top Circle Weekly Charts

Circle Chart has revealed its chart rankings for the week of June 14 to 20!

Album Chart

RIIZE achieved a double crown on this week’s charts, topping both the physical album chart and the digital download chart with their new mini album “II” and its title track “Do your dance.”

RIIZE swept the top two spots on this week’s physical album chart with “II”: the regular version of the mini album debuted at No. 1, while the SMC version charted separately at No. 2.

CORTIS’s latest EP “GREENGREEN” held onto its spot at No. 3, while ONF’s new album “ONF:MY SELF” entered the chart at No. 4.

Finally, the Weverse version of BOYNEXTDOOR’s first full-length album “HOME” stayed strong at No. 5.

Download Chart

RIIZE claimed two of the top five spots on this week’s digital download chart. Their title track “Do your dance” entered the chart at No. 1, while their B-side “SOAR” debuted at No. 5.

ISEGYE IDOL’s “Smile For You” entered the chart at No. 2, with ONF’s new title track “Open The Door” debuting at No. 3.

Finally, I.O.I’s hit song “Suddenly” rounded out the top five for the week.

Overall Digital Chart

The top four songs on this week’s overall digital chart remained exactly the same as last week. I.O.I’s “Suddenly” held onto its spot at No. 1, followed by CORTIS’s “REDRED” at No. 2, aespa’s “LEMONADE” at No. 3, and ILLIT’s “It’s Me” at No. 4.

Finally, RESCENE’s “LOVE ATTACK” rose to No. 5 on this week’s chart.

Streaming Chart

The top five songs on this week’s overall digital chart and streaming chart were almost exactly the same, except CORTIS’s “REDRED” and I.O.I’s “Suddenly” swapped places to take No. 1 and No. 2 respectively.

Global K-Pop Chart

BTS took two of the top four spots on this week’s global K-pop chart: their latest title track “SWIM” continued its reign at No. 1, while their new single “Come Over” climbed to No. 4.

Meanwhile, HUNTR/X’s “Golden” (from the “KPop Demon Hunters” soundtrack) maintained its position at No. 2.

LE SSERAFIM, ILLIT, and KATSEYE’s collab single “ICONIC BY MISTAKE” shot to No. 3 for the week, with CORTIS’s “REDRED” rounding out the top five.

Social Chart 3.0

ILLIT rose to No. 1 on this week’s social chart, followed by BTS at No. 2, Yena at No. 3, aespa at No. 4, and BABYMONSTER at No. 5.

Congratulations to all of the artists who made this week’s charts!

Watch RIIZE’s variety show “BOSS RIIZE” with subtitles on Viki below:

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And check out BTS’s docu-series “BREAK THE SILENCE” below:

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