CORTIS, LE SSERAFIM, aespa, BTS, ILLIT, BOYNEXTDOOR, Stray Kids, TXT, And More Sweep Top Spots On Billboard World Albums Chart

Billboard has published its World Albums chart for the week ending on June 27!

CORTIS swept the top two spots on this week’s World Albums chart, with their latest EP “GREENGREEN” climbing back up to No. 1 in its eighth week on the chart. The group’s debut EP “COLOR OUTSIDE THE LINES” also rose to No. 2 in its 42nd week on the chart.

LE SSERAFIM’s “PUREFLOW” maintained its position at No. 3 in its fifth week on the chart, and aespa’s “LEMONADE” held onto its spot at No. 4 in its fourth week.

BTS’s 2022 anthology album “Proof” jumped to No. 5 in its 211th week on the chart, while their 2020 Japanese album “Map of the Soul: 7 ~The Journey~” held steady at No. 16 in its 34th week.

ILLIT’s “MAMIHLAPINATAPAI” remained unmoving at No. 6 in its eighth week on the chart, followed by BOYNEXTDOOR’s “HOME” at No. 7 in its second week.

Stray Kids landed a total of four albums on this week’s chart: “DO IT” climbed back up to No. 8 in its 31st week, while “KARMA” held steady at No. 9 in its 44th week and “ATE” rose to No. 20 in its 100th week. “ROCK-STAR” also re-entered the chart at No. 25, marking its 62nd non-consecutive week on the chart.

Meanwhile, TXT’s “7TH YEAR: A Moment of Stillness in the Thorns” came in at No. 10 in its 11th week on the chart.

ENHYPEN’s “THE SIN : VANISH” jumped to No. 15 in its 23rd week on the chart, while their 2024 album “ROMANCE : UNTOLD” re-entered the chart at No. 24 (marking its 99th week).

Finally, NewJeans’ “Get Up” rose to No. 18 in its 146th week on the chart.

Congratulations to all of the artists!