TXT's Yeonjun And CORTIS Earn Double Crowns On Circle Weekly Charts

Circle Chart has revealed its chart rankings for the week of July 5 to July 11!

Album Chart

TXT’s Yeonjun achieved a double crown on this week’s charts, topping both the physical album chart and the digital download chart with his new solo ini album “NO LABELS: PART 02” and its title track “Ice Cream.”

All of the top five spots on this week’s physical album chart went to new releases, led by Yeonjun’s “NO LABELS: PART 02” at No. 1.

i-dle claimed two of the top five spots on this week’s chart with their new mini album “We made”: the regular version of the album debuted at No. 2, while the POCA version charted separately at No. 5.

The EVER version of VAYONN’s debut EP “Youth Today” entered the chart at No. 3, while AHOF’s new mini album “RUN TO YOU” debuted at No. 4.

Download Chart

Yeonjun also topped this week’s digital download chart with his new title track “Ice Cream,” which debuted at No. 1.

RESCENE’s new remake of “Pretty Girl” entered the chart at No. 2, while their belatedly viral 2024 hit “LOVE ATTACK” rose to No. 5.

i-dle’s new title track “Gimme Dat Love” debuted at No. 3, followed by AHOF’s new title track “RUN TO YOU” at No. 4.

Overall Digital Chart + Streaming Chart

CORTIS maintained their double crown on the Circle charts, with their hit song “REDRED” topping both the overall digital chart and streaming chart for the third week in a row.

The top five songs on this week’s overall digital chart and streaming chart were exactly the same: “REDRED” remained No. 1 on both charts, with I.O.I’s “Suddenly” at No. 2, RESCENE’s “LOVE ATTACK” at No. 3, aespa’s “LEMONADE” at No. 4, and ILLIT’s “It’s Me” at No. 5.

Global K-Pop Chart

The top five songs on this week’s global K-pop chart remained the same as last week. HUNTR/X’s “Golden” (from the “KPop Demon Hunters” soundtrack) continued its reign at No. 1, while BTS’s “SWIM” maintained its position at No. 2.

LE SSERAFIM, ILLIT, and KATSEYE’s collab single “ICONIC BY MISTAKE” held onto its spot at No. 3, with CORTIS’s “REDRED” and ILLIT’s “It’s Me” rounding out the top five five at No. 4 and 5 respectively.

Social Chart 3.0

ILLIT held onto their spot at No. 1 on this week’s social chart, with BTS and aespa maintaining their respective positions at No. 2 and No. 3.

BABYMONSTER rose to No. 4 for the week, followed by Yena at No. 5.

Congratulations to all of the artists who made this week’s charts!

Watch TXT in the first episode of “Idol Festa Attack” on Viki below:

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