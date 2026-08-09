CORTIS, ATEEZ, Yeonjun, BTS, LE SSERAFIM, BOYNEXTDOOR, aespa, Stray Kids, And More Rank High On Billboard World Albums Chart

Billboard has published its World Albums chart for the week ending on August 8!

CORTIS’s latest EP “GREENGREEN” held steady at No. 2 in its 13th week on the World Albums chart, in addition to climbing back up to No. 114 on the Billboard 200. The group’s debut EP “COLOR OUTSIDE THE LINES” also maintained its position at No. 12 in its 47th week on the World Albums chart.

ATEEZ’s latest mini album “GOLDEN HOUR : Part.5” stayed strong at No. 3 in its fifth week on the World Albums chart, followed by TXT’s Yeonjun’s solo mini album “NO LABELS: PART 02” at No. 4 in its third week.

BTS’s 2022 anthology album “Proof” held onto its spot at No. 5 in its 216th week on the chart, while their 2020 Japanese album “Map of the Soul: 7 ~The Journey~” rose to No. 14 in its 39th week.

Meanwhlie, LE SSERAFIM’s “PUREFLOW” rounded out its 10th week on the chart at No. 6.

BOYNEXTDOOR’s “HOME” took No. 7 in its seventh week on the chart, and aespa’s “LEMONADE” came in at No. 9 in its ninth week.

Stray Kids’ “KARMA” ranked No. 10 in its 49th week on the chart, while their special album “DO IT” took No. 22 in its 36th week.

ILLIT’s “MAMIHLAPINATAPAI” came in at No. 13 in its 13th week on the chart, with NewJeans’ “Get Up” ranking No. 15 in its 151st week.

ENHYPEN’s “THE SIN : VANISH” took No. 20 in its 28th week on the chart, while their 2024 album “ROMANCE : UNTOLD” climbed back up to No. 24 in its 101st week.

Congratulations to all of the artists!