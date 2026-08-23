Stray Kids, CORTIS, ATEEZ, BTS, LE SSERAFIM, Yeonjun, aespa, ILLIT, And More Sweep Top Spots On Billboard World Albums Chart

Billboard has published its World Albums chart for the week ending on August 22!

Stray Kids’ new mini album “THIS & THAT” debuted at No. 1 on this week’s World Albums chart, in addition to making a historic No. 1 entry on the Billboard 200. All in all, Stray Kids topped a total of five Billboard charts this week.

Meanwhile, Stray Kids’ previous albums “KARMA” and “DO IT” climbed back up to No. 13 and No. 19 respectively on the World Albums chart this week.

CORTIS’s latest EP “GREENGREEN” took No. 2 in its 15th week on the World Albums chart, in addition to spending a 14th week on the Billboard 200 at No. 110. The group’s debut EP “COLOR OUTSIDE THE LINES” also remained on the World Albums chart for a 49th week at No. 7.

Meanwhile, ATEEZ’s “GOLDEN HOUR : Part.5” stayed strong at No. 3 in its seventh week on the World Albums chart.

BTS landed a total of three albums on the chart this week: “Proof” held steady at No. 4 in its 218th week on the chart, while “Map of the Soul: 7 ~The Journey~” climbed back up to No. 11 (in its 41st week) and “Love Yourself: Tear” re-entered the chart at No. 21 (marking its 220th week).

LE SSERAFIM’s “PUREFLOW” maintained its position at No. 6 in its 12th week on the chart, followed by TXT’s Yeonjun’s solo mini album “NO LABELS: PART 02” at No. 8 in its fifth week.

aespa’s “LEMONADE” climbed back up to No. 9 in its 11th week on the chart, while ILLIT’s “MAMIHLAPINATAPAI” rose to No. 12 (in its 15th week) and NewJeans’ “Get Up” jumped to No. 15 (in its 153rd week).

Finally, BOYNEXTDOOR’s “HOME” ranked No. 16 in its ninth week on the chart.

Congratulations to all of the artists!