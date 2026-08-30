Stray Kids, CORTIS, ATEEZ, BTS, LE SSERAFIM, Yeonjun, aespa, And More Claim Top Spots On Billboard World Albums Chart

Billboard has published its World Albums chart for the week ending on August 29!

Stray Kids’ latest mini album “THIS & THAT” spent its second consecutive week at No. 1 on the World Albums chart, in addition to becoming the group’s first album ever to spend multiple weeks in the top 3 of the Billboard 200. Stray Kids’ 2025 album “KARMA” also stayed strong at No. 25 in its 52nd week on the World Albums chart.

CORTIS’s latest EP “GREENGREEN” held steady at No. 2 in its 16th week on the World Albums chart, in addition to becoming the group’s first album to spend 15 weeks on the Billboard 200. CORTIS’s debut EP “COLOR OUTSIDE THE LINES” also jumped back up to No. 6 in its 50th week on the World Albums chart.

Meanwhile, ATEEZ’s “GOLDEN HOUR : Part.5” maintained its position at No. 3 in its eighth week on the World Albums chart.

BTS landed a total of four albums on the World Albums chart this week. The group’s 2022 anthology album “Proof” took No. 7 in its 219th week on the chart, while their 2018 album “Love Yourself: Answer” re-entered the chart at No. 10 (marking its 202nd non-consecutive week). BTS’s 2020 Japanese album “Map of the Soul: 7 ~The Journey~” ranked No. 12 in its 42nd week on the chart, trailed by their 2018 album “Love Yourself: Tear” at No. 22 in its 221st week.

LE SSERAFIM’s “PUREFLOW” spent its 13th week on the World Albums chart at No. 8, while TXT’s Yeonjun’s solo mini album “NO LABELS: PART 02” took No. 11 in its sixth week.

aespa’s “LEMONADE” ranked No. 13 in its 12th week on the chart, followed by ILLIT’s “MAMIHLAPINATAPAI” at No. 14 in its 16th week and NewJeans’ 2023 EP “Get Up” at No. 17 in its 154th week.

Finally, BOYNEXTDOOR’s first full-length album “HOME” rounded out its 10th week on the chart at No. 24.

Congratulations to all of the artists!