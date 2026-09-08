NCT 127, ALPHA DRIVE ONE, RESCENE, ILLIT, And More Top Circle Weekly Charts

Circle Chart has revealed its chart rankings for the week of August 23 to 29!

NCT 127 achieved a double crown on this week’s charts, topping both the overall digital chart and the digital download chart with their new title track “Blingy.”

Album Chart

ALPHA DRIVE ONE topped this week’s physical album chart with their new mini album “UNBREAKABLE : 少年BEAST,” which debuted at No. 1.

Meanwhile, NCT 127’s new studio album “BLINGY” entered the chart at No. 2.

NEXZ’s new mini album “SAUCIN’” debuted at No. 3, while ENHYPEN’s “THE SIN : BLISS” stayed strong at No. 4.

Finally, TUIDE’s debut EP “TUNE & PLAY” entered the chart at No. 5.

Download Chart

NCT 127’s “Blingy” debuted at No. 1 on this week’s digital download chart, while ALPHA DRIVE ONE’s new title track “BORN DIRE” debuted at No. 2.

aespa’s Winter’s new solo single “Speed of Summer” entered the chart at No. 3, trailed by ENHYPEN’s latest title track “Bloody Paradise” at No. 4.

Finally, NEXZ’s new title track “SAUCIN’” debuted at No. 5 on this week’s chart.

Overall Digital Chart

NCT 127’s “Blingy,” which also debuted at No. 1 on this week’s overall digital chart, was the only new release in the top five.

RESCENE’s “LOVE ATTACK” took No. 2 for the week, followed by BIGBANG’s “BiiiG” at No. 3, CORTIS’s “REDRED” at No. 4, and I.O.I’s “Suddenly” at No. 5.

Streaming Chart

RESCENE’s “LOVE ATTACK” continued its reign at No. 1 on the streaming chart this week, with CORTIS’s “REDRED” also holding onto its spot at No. 2.

BIGBANG’s “BiiiG” jumped 15 ranks to No. 3 this week, with I.O.I’s “Suddenly” and aespa’s “LEMONADE” rounding out the top five at No. 4 and No. 5 respectively.

Global K-Pop Chart

The top four songs on this week’s global K-pop chart were exactly the same as last week, with HUNTR/X’s “Golden” (from the “KPop Demon Hunters” soundtrack) defending its position at No. 1.

ATEEZ’s “BAD” held steady at No. 2, followed by BTS’s “SWIM” at No. 3 and BLACKPINK’s Rosé and Bruno Mars’ “APT.” at No. 4.

Finally, ENHYPEN’s “Bloody Paradise” jumped 30 ranks to take No. 5 for the week.

Social Chart 3.0

ILLIT topped this week’s social chart, followed by BTS at No. 2 and aespa at No. 3.

ATEEZ rose to No. 4 on this week’s chart, with Stray Kids climbing to No. 5.

Congratulations to all of the artists who made this week’s charts!

Watch NCT 127’s Johnny in his currently airing variety show “ALL or NOTHING” on Viki below:

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Or watch ALPHA DRIVE ONE’s survival show “BOYS II PLANET” below:

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