&TEAM, Lim Young Woong, RESCENE, ILLIT, And More Top Circle Weekly Charts

Circle Chart has revealed its chart rankings for the week of September 6 to 12!

Album Chart

&TEAM topped this week’s physical album chart with their new Korean mini album “Mark on Me,” which debuted at No. 1.

Meanwhile, EVAN (Heeseung)’s first solo mini album “DEATH OF ME” entered the chart at No. 2.

LE SSERAFIM’s new single album “Made My Night” debuted at No. 3, while the Weverse version of CORTIS’s “GREENGREEN” re-entered the chart at No. 4.

Finally, EXO’s Doh Kyung Soo (D.O.)’s new solo mini album “DOPAMINE” debuted at No. 5 on this week’s chart.

Overall Digital Chart

Lim Young Woong achieved a double crown on this week’s charts with his latest hit “ToTo,” which debuted at No. 1 on both the overall digital chart and the streaming chart.

RESCENE’s “LOVE ATTACK” held onto its spot at No. 2 on the overall digital chart this week, with CORTIS’s “REDRED” maintaining its position at No. 3.

I.O.I’s “Suddenly” climbed back up to No. 4 on this week’s chart, while BIG Naughty’s “Nostalgia” jumped to No. 5.

Download Chart

Lim Young Woong swept all of the top five spots on this week’s digital download chart with songs from his new album “IM HERO 10.” His title track “ToTo” debuted at No. 1, followed by “Baila” at No. 2, “Moise” at No. 3, “Please Be Happy” at No. 4, and “A Song For Us” at No. 5.

Streaming Chart

The top three songs on this week’s streaming chart remained the same as last week: RESCENE’s “LOVE ATTACK” continued its reign at No. 1, with CORTIS’s “REDRED” at No. 2 and I.O.I’s “Suddenly” at No. 3.

BIG Naughty’s “Nostalgia” shot to No. 4 this week, while RESCENE’s remake of “Pretty Girl” climbed to No. 5.

Global K-Pop Chart

HUNTR/X’s “Golden” (from the “KPop Demon Hunters” soundtrack) held steady at No. 1 on this week’s global K-pop chart, and BTS’s “SWIM” similarly maintained its position at No. 2.

BLACKPINK’s Rosé and Bruno Mars’ hit collab “APT.” climbed back up to No. 3 on this week’s chart, while ATEEZ’s “BAD” stayed strong at No. 4 and ILLIT’s “It’s Me” rose to No. 5.

Social Chart 3.0

ILLIT held onto their spot at No. 1 on the social chart this week, followed by BTS at No. 2, BLACKPINK at No. 3, TWICE at No. 4, and Stray Kids at No. 5.

Congratulations to all of the artists who made this week’s charts!

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