Stray Kids, ENHYPEN, TUIDE, &TEAM, CORTIS, BTS, ILLIT, aespa, ATEEZ, And More Sweep Top Spots On Billboard World Albums Chart

Billboard has published its World Albums chart for the week ending on September 26!

Stray Kids’ latest mini album “THIS & THAT” spent its fifth non-consecutive week at No. 1 ont the World Albums chart, and it also stayed strong at No. 17 in its sixth week on the Billboard 200.

ENHYPEN’s latest mini album “THE SIN : BLISS” held steady at No. 2 in its fourth week on the World Albums chart, in addition to spending a fourth week on the Billboard 200 at No. 115.

TUIDE’s debut EP “TUNE & PLAY” entered the World Albums chart at No. 3 this week following its physical release in the United States.

CORTIS’s “GREENGREEN” remained unmoving at No. 4 in its 20th week on the World Albums chart, and their debut EP “COLOR OUTSIDE THE LINES” also held onto its spot at No. 5 in its 54th week on the chart.

BTS landed a total of three albums on this week’s chart: “Proof” maintained its position at No. 6 in its 223rd week on the chart, “Map of the Soul: 7 ~The Journey~” took No. 11 in its 46th week, and “Love Yourself: Answer” re-entered the chart at No. 14 (marking its 203rd week).

ILLIT’s “MAMIHLAPINATAPAI” climbed back up to No. 7 in its 20th week on the chart, while aespa’s “LEMONADE” rose to No. 8 in its 16th week.

ATEEZ’s “GOLDEN HOUR : Part.5” ranked No. 10 in its 12th week on the chart, followed by LE SSERAFIM’s “PUREFLOW” at No. 12 in its 17th week.

MONSTA X’s “The Phase” took No. 15 in its second week on the chart, with NewJeans’ “Get Up” ranking No. 19 in its 158th week.

EVAN (Heeseung)’s new solo mini album “DEATH OF ME” held steady at No. 21 in its second week on the chart, while &TEAM’s new Korean mini album “Mark on Me” debuted at No. 22.

Congratulations to all of the artists!