&TEAM, Stray Kids, ENHYPEN, CORTIS, ILLIT, BTS, EVAN, LE SSERAFIM, ATEEZ, And More Sweep Top Spots On Billboard World Albums Chart

Billboard has published its World Albums chart for the week ending on October 10!

&TEAM’s latest mini album “Mark on Me” re-entered the World Albums chart at No. 1 this week, making it the group’s first album ever to top the chart. “Mark on Me” also achieved &TEAM’s highest ranking yet on the Billboard 200, where it debuted in the top 20.

After six non-consecutive weeks at No. 1, Stray Kids’ latest mini album “THIS & THAT” fell to No. 2 in its eighth week on the World Albums chart, in addition to holding steady at No. 34 on the Billboard 200.

Meanwhile, Stray Kids’ 2025 album “KARMA” climbed back up to No. 23 in its 55th week on the World Albums chart.

ENHYPEN’s latest mini album “THE SIN : BLISS” rose to No. 3 in its sixth week on the World Albums chart, and it also climbed back up to No. 161 in its sixth week on the Billboard 200.

CORTIS’s latest EP “GREENGREEN” maintained its position at No. 5 in its 22nd week on the World Albums chart, while their debut EP “COLOR OUTSIDE THE LINES” took No. 9 in its 56th week on the chart.

Meanwhile, ILLIT’s “MAMIHLAPINATAPAI” rose to No. 6 in its 22nd week on the chart.

BTS’s 2022 anthology album “Proof” jumped to No. 7 in its 225th week on the chart, while their 2020 Japanese album “Map of the Soul: 7 ~The Journey~” remained unmoving at No. 15 in its 48th week.

EVAN (Heeseung)’s first mini album “DEATH OF ME” took No. 8 in its fourth week on the chart, with LE SSERAFIM’s “PUREFLOW” rising to No. 11 in its 19th week.

ATEEZ’s “GOLDEN HOUR : Part.5” held steady at No. 14 in its 14th week on the chart, while TUIDE’s debut EP “TUNE & PLAY” ranked No. 17 in its third week.

aespa’s “LEMONADE” came in at No. 18 in its 18th week on the chart, followed by NewJeans’ “Get Up” at No. 19 in its 160th week.

Congratulations to all of the artists!