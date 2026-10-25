Stray Kids, ENHYPEN, CORTIS, BOYNEXTDOOR, &TEAM, BTS, ILLIT, And More Sweep Top Spots On Billboard World Albums Chart

Billboard has published its World Albums chart for the week ending on October 24!

Stray Kids’ latest mini album “THIS & THAT” continued its reign at the top of the World Albums chart, marking its eighth non-consecutive week at No. 1. “THIS & THAT” also spent a 10th week on the Billboard 200 at No. 35.

This week, Stray Kids landed a total of three albums on the World Albums chart: “KARMA” jumped to No. 5 in its 57th week on the chart, while “DO IT” re-entered the chart at No. 11 (marking its 39th week).

ENHYPEN’s latest mini album “THE SIN : BLISS” held steady at No. 2 in its eighth week on the chart, in addition to maintaining its position at No. 122 on the Billboard 200.

CORTIS’s “GREENGREEN” climbed back up to No. 3 in its 24th week on the World Albums chart, and their debut EP “COLOR OUTSIDE THE LINES” ranked No. 16 in its 58th week on the chart.

BOYNEXTDOOR’s “HOME” stayed strong at No. 4 in its 12th week on the chart, while &TEAM’s “Mark on Me” took No. 7 in its fourth week.

BTS’s “Map of the Soul: 7 ~The Journey~” rose to No. 9 in its 50th week on the chart, followed by ILLIT’s “MAMIHLAPINATAPAI” at No. 10 in its 24th week.

LE SSERAFIM’s “PUREFLOW” ranked No. 14 in its 21st week on the chart, with ATEEZ’s “GOLDEN HOUR : Part.5” climbing to No. 15 in its 16th week.

EVAN (Heeseung)’s “DEATH OF ME” took No. 17 in its sixth week on the chart, while NewJeans’ “Get Up” remained unmoving at No. 20 in its 162nd week.

Finally, aespa’s “LEMONADE” rounded out its 20th week on the chart at No. 21, and ALPHA DRIVE ONE’s “UNBREAKABLE : 少年BEAST” came in at No. 25 in its second week.

Congratulations to all of the artists!