aespa, TREASURE, NCT WISH, ZEROBASEONE, CORTIS, MONSTA X, Haechan, Yuqi, And More Earn Circle Million And Platinum Certifications

Circle Chart (formerly known as Gaon Chart) has announced its latest batch of official certifications!

In 2018, the Korea Music Content Industry Association implemented a new certification system for album sales, song downloads, and online streaming. Starting with music released on or after January 1, 2018, Circle Chart now certifies albums platinum once they reach 250,000 sales, while albums that have sold a million copies or more receive a “million” certification.

aespa’s “Rich Man,” NCT WISH’s “COLOR,” ZEROBASEONE’s “NEVER SAY NEVER,” and TREASURE’s “LOVE PULSE” all earned official million certifications for selling over 1 million copies each.

Meanwhile, CORTIS’s debut mini album “COLOR OUTSIDE THE LINES” was certified double platinum for over 500,000 copies sold.

MONSTA X’s “THE X,” NCT’s Haechan’s “TASTE,” i-dle’s Yuqi’s “Motivation,” and IDID’s “I did it.” were all certified platinum for selling over 250,000 copies each.

Over in the streaming category, BUMJIN’s hit song “A Letter” was certified platinum for surpassing 100 million streams.

Congratulations to all of the artists!

