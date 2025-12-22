16 Married Actor Couples Who Co-Starred In K-Dramas

Can you believe how long it’s been since Kim Woo Bin and Shin Min Ah first went public with their relationship? What started as a quiet confirmation in 2015 quickly turned into one of the most heartwarming love stories in the industry. Fans were instantly captivated not just because they were an unexpected visual power couple, but because their relationship unfolded with a kind of sincerity that felt straight out of a healing romance drama. And now they have officially tied the knot!

But of course, they’re just one of several K-drama pairings whose offscreen chemistry has blossomed beautifully in real life. Let’s take a look at other couples who turned chance encounters into unforgettable love stories.

Kim Woo Bin and Shin Min Ah

Kim Woo Bin and Shin Min Ah met in early 2015 while filming an advertisement together and started dating. The couple later went on to star in the K-drama “Our Blues” in 2022. In November this year, the couple announced their wedding after 10 years of dating, saying that they have decided to become each other’s lifelong partners.

Although Hyun Bin and Son Ye Jin first formally met at PIFAN (Pucheon International Film Festival) in 2014, they later starred together in the Korean movie “The Negotiation” in 2018 and in the K-drama “Crash Landing on You” in 2019. They fell in love and tied the knot in 2022. Son Ye Jin talked about their journey together in her Instagram story, saying, “I had thought that a man and a woman meeting, sharing their hearts, and promising each other the future was somewhat out of the range of imagination, but we naturally approached that point to get here.”

Ji Sung and Lee Bo Young worked together in 2004 in the K-drama “Save the Last Dance for Me” and started dating privately. They made their relationship public in 2007 and got married in 2013. In 2018, Ji Sung talked about how his wife changed him, saying, “As I was dating my wife, I was very much influenced by her and learned a lot. I think she made me into a dependable man.”

Kim So Yeon and Lee Sang Woo worked together in “Happy Home” in 2016 and got married in 2017. Lee Sang Woo talked about his wife, Kim So Yeon, saying, “I think we serve as mirrors for one another. I think we see each other’s good points and bad points, and we’re becoming better people by learning from the good in one another and avoiding the bad.”

Park Shin Hye and Choi Tae Joon appeared in “The King of Dramas” in 2012 as cameos. Later, in 2018, the couple confirmed their relationship and went on to get married in 2021. In their wedding announcement, Park Shin Hye expressed her love for Choi Tae Joon, saying, “I am getting married with the person I have been in a relationship with for a long time. He has been a source of support for a long time and embraced all of the shortcomings of the person Park Shin Hye, and I would like to begin a life as a married couple with him.”

Lee Jang Woo and Jo Hye Won

Lee Jang Woo and Jo Hye Won met for the first time while filming the family K-drama “My Only One” which aired in 2018. In 2024, Lee Jang Woo confirmed their wedding plans on MBC’s variety show “Brewer Lee” after six years of dating each other.

On Ju Wan and Bang Minah first met in 2016 while filming the SBS drama “Dear Fair Lady Kong Shim.” They later worked on a musical together in 2021 named “The Day.” The couple got married this November in a private ceremony in Bali.

Uhm Hyun Kyung and Cha Seo Won starred in “The Second Husband” in 2021. The couple started dating after filming concluded, with marriage in mind, and later tied the knot in 2023 after Cha Seo Won was discharged from the military.

Yeon Jung Hoon and Han Ga In met each other in 2003 while playing lovers on-screen for their KBS daily drama “Yellow Handkerchief.” The pair later married in 2005 and have been together for 20 years now. During a KBS variety show in 2021, Yeon Jung Hoon explained how their love grew slowly after their first acting gig together, saying, “I didn’t think much of it at first, but the more I saw her, the more I really liked her. It was spring back then, and it was a little warmer than now. The cherry blossoms were in bloom.”

Ki Tae Young and Eugene met while filming the MBC drama “Creating Destiny” in 2009 and fell in love. The couple got married after two years in 2011. During a 2019 interview, Ki Tae Young talked about his wife and how he fell in love with her sweet personality, saying, “Unlike what you’d think for a celebrity, Eugene has an easygoing and down-to-earth personality. I realized that she was a really good person.”

Ryu Soo Young and Park Ha Sun met while filming the MBC K-drama “Two Weeks” in 2013 and got married in 2017 after dating for three years. In 2021, Park Ha Sun appeared on “Same Bed Different Dreams 2 – You Are My Destiny” as a special guest and talked about how her ideal type changed after meeting her husband, saying, “In the past, I didn’t like quiet men because they weren’t any fun, but now my ideal type is a quiet man.”

Jin Tae Hyun and Park Si Eun fell in love while filming their 2010 K-drama “Pure Pumpkin Flower, Take My Hand.” The couple later married in 2015. Jin Tae Hyun talked about his then-fiancée in 2014, expressing his love, saying, “I want to brag about my girlfriend. She is charming. I’ve been seeing her for four years, yet she is still charming to me. However, it is her kind heart that still brings butterflies to my stomach, not her looks.”

Shim Yi Young and Choi Won Young met and fell in love while playing a married couple in “A Hundred Year’s Inheritance” in 2013. The couple soon married in 2014 after less than a year of dating. According to Choi Won Young’s agency at the time, the proposal was simple, with a ring and a letter.

In Gyo Jin and So Yi Hyun met in the early 2000s and became friends for about a decade before falling in love and marrying in 2014. The couple worked together in two major projects, “Aeja’s Older Sister, Minja” and “Happy Ending.” In 2021, So Yi Hyun expressed how she felt jealous of the girls In Gyo Jin was dating while they were just friends, without knowing it was love. She said, “We’ve known each other for 20 years. We were close friends to the point where we would talk about our dating lives. But when he was dating someone, I would feel something in my gut, something subtly like jealousy. But we didn’t have a sense of ‘this is the one’ when we first met.”

Jun Hye Jin and Lee Chun Hee met in 2009 while filming the SBS drama “Smile, You.” The couple fell in love during filming and tied the knot in 2011. They later went on to star in a short three-episode drama titled “May 32” in 2018.

Cha Ye Ryun and Joo Sang Wook met each other for the first time in 2015 while filming “Glamorous Temptation,” where they were cast as a couple. The pair fell in love and later married in 2017. In 2019, Cha Ye Ryun talked about how even though her husband is frugal, he likes seeing her pampering herself, saying, “He says that it’s okay even if he goes around wearing sweatpants if his wife can look nice when she goes out.”

Javeria is a binge-watching specialist who loves devouring entire K-dramas in one sitting. Good screenwriting, beautiful cinematography, and a lack of clichés are the way to her heart. As a music fanatic, she listens to multiple artists across different genres and stans the self-producing idol group SEVENTEEN. You can talk to her on Instagram @javeriayousufs.

