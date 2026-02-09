35+ Mystery/Suspense Dramas Of 2025 (K-Drama Masterlist)

2025 was no short of mystery and suspense dramas!

For K-drama fans who want to binge-watch popular releases from last year, we’ve put together masterlists of 2025 K-dramas organized by genre. If you’re in the mood for thrilling mysteries and suspenseful drama, check out this list below!

Includes dramas that premiered in 2024 and ended in 2025 as well as dramas that premiered in 2025 and are set to end in 2026.

Korean Title: “신데렐라 게임”

Cast: Han Groo, Na Young Hee, Choi Sang, Kwon Do Hyoung

Broadcast Period: December 2, 2024 – April 25

Number of Episodes: 101

“Cinderella Game” tells the story of a woman who, after being exploited as a fake daughter by an enemy, becomes consumed by revenge but eventually experiences personal growth and healing as she learns the true meaning of revenge.





Korean Title: “친절한 선주씨”

Cast: Shim Yi Young, Song Chang Eui, Choi Jung Yoon, Joung Young Sub

Broadcast Period: November 18, 2024 – June 2

Number of Episodes: 126

“Desperate Mrs. Seon Ju” tells the story of Pi Sun Joo (Shim Yi Young), a woman determined to break free from a troubled marriage. Sun Joo dedicates herself to her husband’s success, but she suddenly finds herself divorced after he betrays her.





“When the Phone Rings”

Korean Title: “지금 거신 전화는”

Cast: Yoo Yeon Seok, Chae Soo Bin, Heo Nam Jun, Jang Gyuri

Broadcast Period: November 22, 2024 – January 4

Number of Episodes: 12

“When the Phone Rings” depicts the romance of Baek Sa Eon (Yoo Yeon Seok) and Hong Hee Joo (Chae Soo Bin), a couple that married because of their families, as they receive a threatening phone call that sparks turmoil in their relationship.





“Newtopia”

Korean Title: “뉴토피아”

Cast: Park Jeong Min, Jisoo, Im Seong Jae, Kim Jun Han, Kang Young Seok, Lee Hak Joo, Tang Jun Sang

Broadcast Period: February 7 – March 21

Number of Episodes: 8

“Newtopia” tells the story of Jae Yoon (Park Jeong Min), who is serving in the military, and his girlfriend Young Joo (Jisoo), as they race through a zombie-infested Seoul to find each other.





Korean Title: “선의의 경쟁”

Cast: Hyeri, Chung Su Bin, Kang Hye Won, Oh Woo Ri

Broadcast Period: February 10 – March 6

Number of Episodes: 16

Set at the elite Chaehwa Girls’ High School, “Friendly Rivalry” is a mystery thriller about wealthy and top-ranked student Yoo Je Yi (Hyeri) and the transfer student Woo Seul Gi (Chung Su Bin) who becomes entangled in her classmates’ hidden ambitions.

Korean Title: “마녀”

Cast: Park Jinyoung, Roh Jeong Eui

Broadcast Period: February 15 – March 16

Number of Episodes: 10

Based on “Moving” author Kang Full’s webtoon of the same name, “The Witch” is a mystery romance about Park Mi Jeong (Roh Jeong Eui), who distances herself from the world due to tragedy, and Lee Dong Jin (Jinyoung), who refuses to give up on her.

“Buried Hearts”

Korean Title: “보물섬”

Cast: Park Hyung Sik, Heo Joon Ho, Lee Hae Young, Hong Hwa Yeon

Broadcast Period: February 21 – April 12

Number of Episodes: 16

“Buried Hearts” tells the story of a man who manages to hack a political slush fund account worth 2 trillion won (approximately $1.36 billion) and the man who kills him without knowing he’s been hacked—thus accidentally losing the entire 2 trillion won.





“Hyper Knife”

Korean Title: “하이퍼나이프”

Cast: Park Eun Bin, Sul Kyung Gu, Yoon Chan Young, Park Byung Eun

Broadcast Period: March 19 – April 9

Number of Episodes: 8

“Hyper Knife” is a medical crime thriller drama that depicts the fierce rivalry and growth of Doctor Jeong Se Ok (Park Eun Bin), who once had a promising past, and her former mentor Choi Deok Hee (Sol Kyung Gu), who caused her to hit rock bottom.





“Karma”

Korean Title: “악연”

Cast: Park Hae Soo, Shin Min Ah, Lee Hee Joon, Kim Sung Kyun, Lee Kwang Soo, Gong Seung Yeon

Broadcast Period: April 4

Number of Episodes: 6

“Karma” follows the intertwined lives of the Witness (Park Hae Soo), Ju Yeon (Shin Min Ah), the Debtor (Lee Hee Joon), Gil Ryong (Kim Sung Kyun), Glasses (Lee Kwang Soo), and Yu Jeong (Gong Seung Yeon) whose fateful decisions plunge them into a relentless cycle of retribution.





Korean Title: “귀궁”

Cast: Yook Sungjae, Kim Ji Yeon, Kim Ji Hun

Broadcast Period: April 18 – June 7

Number of Episodes: 16

“The Haunted Palace” is a fantasy historical rom-com that delves into the tale of the Eight Feet Tall spirit that bears a grudge against the king, a female shaman who opposes it, and an Imugi (imaginary creature that is able to transform into a dragon upon acquiring a magical jewel).

“Weak Hero Class 2”

Korean Title: “약한영웅 Class 2”

Cast: Park Ji Hoon, Ryeoun, Choi Min Yeong, Lee Min Jae, Yoo Su Bin, Bae Na Ra, Lee Jun Young

Broadcast Period: April 25

Number of Episodes: 8

The sequel to “Weak Hero Class 1,” “Weak Hero Class 2” continues to follow the journey of model student Yeon Si Eun (Park Ji Hoon), who transfers to Eunjang High School, as he struggles to survive in his new environment.

Korean Title: “여왕의 집”

Cast: Hahm Eun Jung, Seo Jun Young, Park Yun Jae, Lee Ga Ryeong

Broadcast Period: April 28 – September 19

Number of Episodes: 100

“Queen’s House” is a gripping revenge drama about Kang Hae In (Hahm Eun Jung), a woman who loses everything after believing she had the perfect life—and her relentless fight to reclaim it.





“Shark: The Storm”

Korean Title: “샤크 : 더 스톰”

Cast: Kim Min Seok, Lee Hyun Wook

Broadcast Period: May 15

Number of Episodes: 6

A sequel to “Shark: The Beginning,” “Shark: The Storm” continues the journey of Cha Woo Sol (Kim Min Seok), who, after being released from prison, dedicates himself to becoming a professional MMA fighter. However, he soon finds himself entangled in a brutal fight for survival against a new and ruthless enemy Hyun Woo Yong (Lee Hyun Wook).





“Dear Hongrang”

Korean Title: “탄금”

Cast: Lee Jae Wook, Jo Bo Ah

Broadcast Period: May 16

Number of Episodes: 11

“Dear Hongrang” is a historical mystery romance that follows Hong Rang (Lee Jae Wook), the long-lost son of Joseon’s largest merchant guild, who returns after 12 years with no memory of his past. As his half-sister Jae Yi (Jo Bo Ah), who spent years desperately searching for him, becomes the only one to question his true identity, an inexplicable emotional bond starts to form between them.





“Nine Puzzles”

Korean Title: “나인 퍼즐”

Cast: Kim Da Mi, Son Suk Ku

Broadcast Period: May 21 – June 4

Number of Episodes: 11

“Nine Puzzles” is a mystery thriller that follows the story of profiler Yoon Yi Na (Kim Da Mi), who was the only witness in an unsolved case from 10 years ago, and detective Kim Han Saem (Son Suk Ku), who still believes her to be a suspect, as they unearth the secrets of a new serial murder case that begins with a mysterious puzzle piece.





“Mercy for None”

Korean Title: “광장”

Cast: So Ji Sub, Heo Joon Ho, Gong Myoung, Choo Young Woo, Ahn Gil Kang, Lee Beom Soo, Jo Han Chul, Cha Seung Won, Lee Jun Hyuk

Broadcast Period: June 6

Number of Episodes: 7

“Mercy For None” is a noir action drama that follows the story of Ki Jun (So Ji Sub), a former gangster who cut his own Achilles heel and left the underworld behind. 11 years after severing ties with his gang, he returns to uncover the truth behind the mysterious death of his younger brother Ki Seok (Lee Jun Hyuk).





“The Woman Who Swallowed the Sun”

Korean Title: “태양을 삼킨 여자”

Cast: Jang Shin Young, Seo Ha Joon, Yoon Ah Jung, Oh Chang Suk, Jun No Min

Broadcast Period: June 9 – December 12

Number of Episodes: 125

“The Woman Who Swallowed the Sun” follows the intense journey of Baek Seol Hee (Jang Shin Young), a woman seeking revenge against a powerful conglomerate family for the sake of her only daughter.





“Hunter With a Scalpel”

Korean Title: “메스를 든 사냥꾼”

Cast: Park Ju Hyun, Park Yong Woo, Kang Hoon

Broadcast Period: June 16 – July 10

Number of Episodes: 16

“Hunter with a Scalpel” is a psychological crime thriller about forensic pathologist Seo Se Hyun (Park Ju Hyun). While conducting an autopsy one day, Se Hyun recognizes the signature murder method of her father—a serial killer who she thought had died 20 years ago—and sets out to find him before the police.





“Squid Game 3”

Korean Title: “오징어 게임 시즌3”

Cast: Lee Jung Jae, Lee Byung Hun, Yim Si Wan, Kang Ha Neul, Wi Ha Joon, Park Gyu Young, Park Sung Hoon, Yang Dong Geun, Kang Ae Shim, Jo Yu Ri, David Lee, Roh Jae Won

Broadcast Period: June 27

Number of Episodes: 6

The third and final season of “Squid Game” follows Gi Hun (Lee Jung Jae) persisting with his goal to put an end to the game after losing his best friend and being driven to utter despair by The Front Man (Lee Byung Hun), who was hiding his true identity to infiltrate the game.





Korean Title: “청담국제고등학교 2”

Cast: Lee Eun Saem, Kim Ye Rim, Kim Min Kyu, Lee Jong Hyuk, Park Si Woo, Won Gyu Binhw

Broadcast Period: July 3 – August 1

Number of Episodes: 10

A high school thriller drama, Season 1 of “BITCH X RICH” followed Kim Hye In (Lee Eun Saem) as she transferred to an elite high school and met Baek Jena (Kim Ye Rim), the queen of the school’s most powerful clique Diamond 6. New characters shake up the hierarchy in Season 2, igniting an even fiercer power struggle within Diamond 6.

“S LINE”

Korean Title: “S라인”

Cast: Lee Soo Hyuk, Lee Da Hee, Arin, Lee Eun Saem

Broadcast Period: July 11 – July 25

Number of Episodes: 6

“S LINE” is a webtoon-based fantasy thriller in which red lines suddenly appear above people’s heads, connecting them to people with whom they have had physical relationships and thus revealing sensitive personal information overnight.





“Low Life”

Korean Title: “파인: 촌뜨기들”

Cast: Ryu Seung Ryong, Yang Se Jong, Im Soo Jung, Kim Eui Sung

Broadcast Period: July 16 – August 13

Number of Episodes: 11

Based on a webtoon, “Low Life” is a crime drama set in 1977 that follows a group of down-on-their-luck country folks as they chase after a sunken treasure ship beneath the sea.





“The Defects”

Korean Title: “아이쇼핑”

Cast: Yum Jung Ah, Won Jin Ah, Choi Young Joon, Dex

Broadcast Period: July 21 – August 12

Number of Episodes: 8

“The Defects” is a webtoon-based action thriller drama about children who have been abandoned by their adoptive parents—and their fight for survival and revenge.





“Trigger”

Korean Title: “트리거”

Cast: Kim Nam Gil, Kim Young Kwang

Broadcast Period: July 25

Number of Episodes: 10

“Trigger” is an action-packed thriller drama following Lee Do (Kim Nam Gil) and Moon Baek (Kim Young Kwang), two men who, for their own reasons, take up arms amid a rising wave of illegal firearms mysteriously appearing across the nation that leads to an unprecedented surge in gun-related crimes.





“Mary Kills People”

Korean Title: “메리 킬즈 피플”

Cast: Lee Bo Young, Lee Min Ki, Kang Ki Young

Broadcast Period: August 1 – September 12

Number of Episodes: 12

A remake of the Canadian series of the same name, “Mary Kills People” is about Woo So Jung (Lee Bo Young), a doctor who illegally provides euthanasia to patients with incurable illnesses, along with terminally ill patient Jo Hyun Woo (Lee Min Ki) and former plastic surgeon Choi Dae Hyun (Kang Ki Young).





Korean Title: “사마귀 : 살인자의 외출”

Cast: Go Hyun Jung, Jang Dong Yoon, Cho Seong Ha, Lee El

Broadcast Period: September 5 – September 27

Number of Episodes: 8

“Queen Mantis” is a crime thriller about Jung Yi Shin (Go Hyun Jung), a famous serial killer nicknamed “The Mantis,” and her son Cha Soo Yeol (Jang Dong Yoon), a detective who has despised his mother his entire life, as they end up having to work on a case together.

“Tempest”

Korean Title: “북극성”

Cast: Jun Ji Hyun, Kang Dong Won

Broadcast Period: September 10 – October 1

Number of Episodes: 9

“Tempest” follows the story of Moon Ju (Jun Ji Hyun), a UN ambassador who sets out to uncover the truth behind an assassination attempt, and San Ho (Kang Dong Won), a special agent of unknown nationality who must protect her, as they confront a massive truth that threatens the Korean Peninsula.





Korean Title: “은수 좋은 날”

Cast: Lee Young Ae, Kim Young Kwang

Broadcast Period: September 20 – October 26

Number of Episodes: 12

“Walking on Thin Ice” tells the story of the dangerous partnership between Kang Eun Soo (Lee Young Ae), a mother desperate to protect her family, and Lee Kyung (Kim Young Kwang), an teacher who secretly leads a double life as a drug dealer.

“A Graceful Liar”

Korean Title: “친밀한 리플리”

Cast: Lee Shi Ah, Lee Il Hwa, Lee Seung Yeon, Choi Jong Hwan, Park Chul Ho, Seol Jung Hwan

Broadcast Period: September 22 – February 20, 2026

Number of Episodes: 103

“A Graceful Liar” is about Cha Jung Won (Lee Shi Ah) and her birth mother Han Hye Ra (Lee Il Hwa), who becomes her stepmother-in-law, as they begin a battle of lies in order to win over the Geonhyang family.





“No Mercy”

Korean Title: “단죄”

Cast: Lee Joo Young, Ji Seung Hyun, Junhoe

Broadcast Period: September 24 – October 16

Number of Episodes: 8

“No Mercy” is a revenge thriller that follows Ha So Min (Lee Joo Young), a voice phishing victim who, after losing her parents to a phishing scam, uses deepfake technology to infiltrate a massive voice phishing organization and take revenge.





Korean Title: “퍼스트레이디”

Cast: Eugene, Ji Hyun Woo, Lee Min Young

Broadcast Period: September 24 – October 30

Number of Episodes: 12

“First Lady” tells the story of kingmaker Cha Soo Yeon (Eugene) who is about to become the first lady when her husband, president-elect Hyun Min Chul (Ji Hyun Woo), suddenly demands a divorce and turns her world upside down.

Korean Title: “착한 여자 부세미”

Cast: Jeon Yeo Been, Jin Young

Broadcast Period: September 29 – November 4

Number of Episodes: 12

“Ms. Incognito” is a romance crime drama that follows female bodyguard Kim Yeong Ran (Jeon Yeo Been), who enters a contract marriage with a terminally ill chaebol chairman in hopes of turning her life around but is forced to live under a new identity Bu Se Mi for three months.

“The Manipulated”

Korean Title: “조각도시”

Cast: Ji Chang Wook, Doh Kyung Soo, Kim Jong Soo, Jo Yoon Soo, Lee Kwang Soo

Broadcast Period: November 5 – December 3

Number of Episodes: 12

“The Manipulated” follows Tae Joong (Ji Chang Wook), an ordinary man whose life is turned upside down when he is wrongfully imprisoned for a heinous crime. Upon discovering that everything was orchestrated by Yo Han (Doh Kyung Soo), he sets out on a journey of revenge.





Korean Title: “친애하는 X”

Cast: Kim You Jung, Kim Young Dae, Kim Do Hoon, Lee Yul Eum

Broadcast Period: November 6 – December 4

Number of Episodes: 12

Based on a webtoon, “Dear X” tells the story of Baek Ah Jin (Kim You Jung), an A-list actress who climbs from rock bottom to the top of the industry by using others. Baek Ah Jin hides her cruel true nature beneath a beautiful mask, leaving behind a trail of the people she stepped on as she clawed her way to fame and fortune.

“As You Stood By”

Korean Title: “당신이 죽였다“

Cast: Jeon So Nee, Lee Yoo Mi, Jang Seung Jo, Lee Moo Saeng

Broadcast Period: November 7

Number of Episodes: 8

Adapted from Hideo Okuda’s novel “Naomi and Kanako,” “As You Stood By” follows two women who are driven to the brink, facing an inescapable reality that forces them to consider murder as their only way out.





“The Price of Confession”

Korean Title: “자백의 대가”

Cast: Jeon Do Yeon, Kim Go Eun, Park Hae Soo, Jin Seon Kyu

Broadcast Period: December 5

Number of Episodes: 12

“The Price of Confession” is a mystery thriller that follows Yun Soo (Jeon Do Yeon), a woman accused of murdering her husband, and Mo Eun (Kim Go Eun), a mysterious figure known as a witch.





“First Man”

Korean Title: “첫 번째 남자”

Cast: Hahm Eun Jung, Oh Hyun Kyung, Yoon Sun Woo

Broadcast Period: December 15 – June 5, 2026

Number of Episodes: 121

“First Man” is a revenge drama about two women whose lives become fatally intertwined—one who lives another person’s life for the sake of revenge, and another who steals someone else’s life in pursuit of her own desires.





“Love Hotel”

Korean Title: “러브호텔”

Cast: Kim Ah Young, Moon Dong Hyuk

Broadcast Period: December 17

Number of Episodes: 1

Part of KBS’s romance anthology “Love Track,” “Love Hotel” is about a long-term couple that comes to face a killer at a motel they enter by chance due to a rainstorm.





Korean Title: “아이돌아이”

Cast: Sooyoung, Kim Jae Yeong, Jeong Jae Kwang, Choi Hee Jin, Kim Hyun Jin

Broadcast Period: December 22 – January 27, 2026

Number of Episodes: 12

“IDOL I” is a mysterious courtroom romance drama as Maeng Se Na (Sooyoung), a virtuous star lawyer and devoted fan, defends her favorite idol Do Ra Ik (Kim Jae Yeong) after he is accused of murder.

“Made in Korea”

Korean Title: “메이드 인 코리아”

Cast: Hyun Bin, Jung Woo Sung, Woo Do Hwan, Cho Yeo Jeong, Seo Eun Woo, Won Ji An, Jung Sung Il

Broadcast Period: December 24 – January 14, 2026

Number of Episodes: 6

“Made in Korea” follows Baek Ki Tae (Hyun Bin), a man driven by ambition for wealth and power, and prosecutor Jang Geon Young (Jung Woo Sung), who sacrifices everything to stop him, as they confront a monumental event in the turbulent 1970s.





