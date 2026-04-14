BTS, Hearts2Hearts, Red Velvet's Irene, DAY6's Wonpil, SHINee's Onew, And More Top Circle Monthly And Weekly Charts

Circle Chart (formerly known as Gaon Chart) has revealed its latest monthly and weekly chart rankings!

Monthly Album Chart

BTS achieved a double crown on this month’s Circle charts, topping both the overall physical album chart and the social chart for March.

BTS swept three of the top four spots on the monthly album chart with their new album “ARIRANG.” The regular version of the album debuted at No. 1, while the Weverse and LP version charted separately at No. 3 and No. 4.

P1Harmony’s “UNIQUE” entered the monthly chart at No. 2, while the POCA version of NouerA’s “POP IT LIKE” debuted at No. 5.

Weekly Album Chart

Red Velvet’s Irene topped the weekly physical album chart with her first full-length solo album “Biggest Fan,” which debuted at No. 1.

BTS’s Deluxe Vinyl version of “ARIRANG” entered the chart at No. 2, while DAY6’s Wonpil’s first solo mini album “Unpiltered” debuted at No. 3.

ATEEZ’s “GOLDEN HOUR : Part.4” re-entered the chart at No. 4 this week, with Kep1er’s “CRACK CODE” rounding out the top five.

Monthly Digital Chart + Streaming Chart

Hearts2Hearts also earned a double crown for March, with their hit single “RUDE!” soaring to No. 1 on both the overall digital chart and the streaming chart.

The top five songs on the overall digital chart and streaming chart were exactly the same for March: “RUDE!” came in at No. 1 on both charts, followed by KiiiKiii’s “404 (New Era)” at No. 2 and IVE’s “BANG BANG” at No. 3.

HANRORO swept the next two spots on both charts, with “Landing in Love” staying strong at No. 4 and “0+0” rising to No. 5.

Weekly Digital Chart

Hearts2Hearts similarly earned a double crown on the weekly charts, where “RUDE!” took No. 1 on both the overall digital chart and the streaming chart.

BTS’s latest title track “SWIM” ranked No. 2 on this week’s overall digital chart, while KiiiKiii’s “404 (New Era)” held steady at No. 3.

IVE’s “BANG BANG” climbed back up to No. 4 for the week, and HANRORO’s “Landing in Love” followed at No. 5.

Weekly Streaming Chart

Hearts2Hearts’ “RUDE!” continued its reign at No. 1 on the weekly streaming chart, with KiiiKiii’s “404 (New Era)” similarly maintaining its position at No. 2.

IVE’s “BANG BANG” rose to No. 3 on this week’s chart, trailed by HANRORO’s “Landing in Love” at No. 4 and BTS’s “SWIM” at No. 5.

Monthly Download Chart

SHINee’s Onew topped the digital download chart for March with his latest solo title track “TOUGH LOVE,” which debuted at No. 1.

The next four spots on the monthly chart all went to BTS, with “SWIM” entering the chart at No. 2, “Body to Body” at No. 3, “Hooligan” at No. 4, and “FYA” at No. 5.

Weekly Download Chart

Wonpil topped the weekly digital download chart with his new solo title track “Highs and Lows,” while PLAVE’s “hmm hmm hmm” (featuring SOLE) debuted at No. 2.

Irene’s new solo song “Biggest Fan” entered the chart at No. 3, followed by BTS’s “SWIM” at No. 4 and Jang Haneum’s “WANNA” at No. 5.

Monthly Global K-Pop Chart

HUNTR/X’s “Golden” from the “KPop Demon Hunters” soundtrack continued its impressive run at No. 1 on the monthly global K-pop chart.

BTS claimed the next two spots on the chart, with “SWIM” and “Body to Body” debuting at No. 2 and No. 3 respectively.

Hearts2Hearts’ “RUDE!” shot to No. 4 on the monthly chart, while BLACKPINK’s Rosé and Bruno Mars’ hit collab “APT.” came in at No. 5 for March.

Weekly Global K-Pop Chart

BTS dominated this week’s global K-pop chart, sweeping four out of the top five spots. “SWIM” held onto its spot at No. 1, with “Body to Body” at No. 3, “2.0” at No. 4, and “Hooligan” at No. 5.

Finally, HUNTR/X’s “Golden” climbed back up to No. 2 for the week.

Monthly Social Chart

BTS rose to No. 1 on the social chart for March, with BLACKPINK jumping to No. 2.

ILLIT took No. 3 on the monthly chart, followed by TWICE at No. 4 and IVE at No. 5.

Weekly Social Chart

The top five artists on this week’s social chart were exactly the same as last week: BTS came in at No. 1, ILLIT at No. 3, BLACKPINK at No. 3, IVE at No. 4, and TWICE at No. 5.

Congratulations to all of the artists!

Watch Irene’s film “Double Patty” with subtitles on Viki below:

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And check out Wonpil’s drama “Best Mistake 3” below:

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