CORTIS, &TEAM, NMIXX, BTS, TXT, ILLIT, Stray Kids, ENHYPEN, And NewJeans Sweep Top Spots On Billboard World Albums Chart

Billboard has published its World Albums chart for the week ending on May 30!

CORTIS’s latest EP “GREENGREEN” spent its second consecutive week at No. 1 on the World Albums chart, in addition to becoming the group’s first album to chart for more than one week in the top 30 of the Billboard 200. CORTIS’s debut EP “COLOR OUTSIDE THE LINES” also stayed strong at No. 11 in its 37th week on the World Albums chart.

&TEAM’s new EP “We on Fire,” which became their first album ever to enter the Billboard 200 this week, debuted at No. 2 on the World Albums chart.

NMIXX’s new EP “Heavy Serenade” shot to No. 3 in its second week on the World Albums chart, in addition to becoming their fourth entry on the Billboard 200.

BTS once again landed a total of four albums on the World Albums chart this week. “Proof” came in at No. 4 (in its 206th week on the chart), “Map of the Soul: 7 ~The Journey~” at No. 14 (in its 29th week), “Love Yourself: Tear” at No. 16 (in its 217th week), and “Love Yourself: Her” at No. 25 (in its 183rd week).

TXT’s latest mini album “7TH YEAR: A Moment of Stillness in the Thorns” took No. 5 in its sixth week on the World Albums chart, followed by ILLIT’s “MAMIHLAPINATAPAI” at No. 6 in its third week.

Stray Kids charted three entries on this week’s World Albums chart: “DO IT” at No. 8 (in its 26th week), “KARMA” at No. 22 (in its 39th week), and “ATE” at No. 23 (in its 96th week).

Meanwhile, ENHYPEN landed two albums on the chart: “THE SIN : VANISH” at No. 9 (in its 18th week) and “ROMANCE : UNTOLD” at No. 24 (in its 97th week).

Finally, NewJeans’ 2023 EP “Get Up” ranked No. 17 in its 141st week on the chart.

Congratulations to all of the artists!