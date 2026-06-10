aespa, CORTIS, ALPHA DRIVE ONE, BTS, And ILLIT Top Circle Weekly Charts

Circle Chart has revealed its chart rankings for the week of May 24 to 30!

Album Chart

aespa topped this week’s physical album chart with their new album “LEMONADE,” which debuted at No. 1.

AND2BLE claimed two spots in this week’s top five with their debut mini album “Sequence 01: Curiosity.” The regular version of the mini album entered the chart at No. 2, and the POCA version charted separately at No. 5.

XLOV’s new mini album “I,God” debuted at No. 3, while the Weverse version of CORTIS’s latest EP “GREENGREEN” re-entered the chart at No. 4.

Overall Digital Chart

CORTIS maintained their double crown on the Circle charts this week, with their hit song “REDRED” remaining No. 1 on both the overall digital chart and the streaming chart.

Meanwhile, ILLIT’s “It’s Me” also maintained its position at No. 2 on the overall digital chart.

I.O.I’s “Suddenly” shot to No. 3 on this week’s chart, while AKMU’s “Paradise of Rumors” stayed strong at No. 4.

Finally, Yena’s “Catch Catch” climbed back up to No. 5 for the week.

Streaming Chart

The top three songs on this week’s streaming chart were exactly the same as last week: CORTIS’s “REDRED” came in at No. 1, ILLIT’s “It’s Me” at No. 2, and AKMU’s “Paradise of Rumors” at No. 3.

I.O.I’s “Suddenly” jumped an impressive 75 ranks to take No. 4 for the week, with HANRORO’s “Landing in Love” rounding out the top five.

Download Chart

ALPHA DRIVE ONE’s new title track “OMG!” debuted at No. 1 on the digital download chart, while AND2BLE’s debut track “Curious” entered the chart at No. 2.

I.O.I’s “Suddenly” held steady at No. 3, followed by IDID’s “FLY!” at No. 4.

Finally, aespa’s new title track “LEMONADE” debuted at No. 5.

Global K-Pop Chart

The top five songs on this week’s global K-pop chart remained exactly the same as last week. BTS’s “SWIM” held onto its spot at No. 1, trailed by HUNTR/X’s “Golden” (from the “KPop Demon Hunters” soundtrack) at No. 2, CORTIS’s “REDRED” at No. 3, ILLIT’s “It’s Me” at No. 4, and BLACKPINK’s Rosé and Bruno Mars’ “APT.” at No. 5.

Social Chart 3.0

ILLIT rose to No. 1 on this week’s social chart, followed by BTS at No. 2, aespa at No. 3, Yena at No. 4, and LE SSERAFIM at No. 5.

Congratulations to all of the artists who made this week’s charts!

Watch ALPHA DRIVE ONE’s survival show “BOYS II PLANET” on Viki below:

Watch Now

And check out BTS’s docu-series “BREAK THE SILENCE” below:

Watch Now

Source (1)