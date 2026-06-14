aespa, CORTIS, LE SSERAFIM, BTS, ILLIT, Stray Kids, TXT, And More Sweep Top Spots On Billboard World Albums Chart

Billboard has published its World Albums chart for the week ending on June 14!

aespa’s new album “LEMONADE” debuted at No. 1 on the World Albums chart this week, and it also became their first album in three years to enter the top 10 of the Billboard 200.

CORTIS’s latest EP “GREENGREEN” held steady at No. 2 in its fifth week on the World Albums chart, in addition to becoming their first album to spend four weeks in the top 50 of the Billboard 200. Meanwhile, CORTIS’s debut EP “COLOR OUTSIDE THE LINES” climbed back up to No. 4 in its 39th week on the chart.

LE SSERAFIM’s new album “PUREFLOW” took No. 3 in its second week on the World Albums chart, in addition to spending a second week on the Billboard 200 at No. 59.

BTS’s 2022 anthology album “Proof” maintained its position at No. 5 in its 208th week on the chart, while their 2020 Japanese album “Map of the Soul: 7 ~The Journey~” rose to No. 15 in its 31st week.

ILLIT’s latest mini album “MAMIHLAPINATAPAI” held onto its spot at No. 6 in its fifth week on the chart.

Stray Kids landed a total of three albums on this week’s chart: “KARMA” jumped to No. 7 in its 41st week on the chart, “DO IT” stayed strong at No. 12 in its 28th week, and “ATE” re-entered the chart at No. 20 (marking its 97th week).

Meanwhile, TXT’s latest mini album “7TH YEAR: A Moment of Stillness in the Thorns” ranked No. 8 in its eighth week on the chart.

ENHYPEN’s latest mini album “THE SIN : VANISH” rounded out its 20th week on the chart at No. 13, while their 2024 album “ROMANCE : UNTOLD” re-entered the chart at No. 24 (marking its 98th week).

NewJeans’ 2023 EP “Get Up” climbed back up to No. 16 in its 143rd week on the chart, while NMIXX’s latest EP “Heavy Serenade” took No. 23 in its fourth week.

Finally, ATEEZ’s latest mini album “GOLDEN HOUR : Part.4” re-entered the chart at No. 25, marking its 13th non-consecutive week on the chart.

Congratulations to all of the artists!