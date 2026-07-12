ATEEZ, CORTIS, ZEROBASEONE, LE SSERAFIM, ILLIT, BTS, Stray Kids, aespa, BOYNEXTDOOR, And More Sweep Top Spots On Billboard World Albums Chart

Billboard has published its World Albums chart for the week ending on July 11!

ATEEZ took No. 1 on this week’s World Albums chart with their new mini album “GOLDEN HOUR : Part.5,” which also debuted at No. 1 on the Billboard 200 (making ATEEZ the group with the most top 10 albums this decade).

CORTIS’s latest EP “GREENGREEN” stayed strong at No. 2 in its ninth week on the World Albums chart, in addition to spending an eighth week on the Billboard 200 at No. 97. CORTIS’s debut EP “COLOR OUTSIDE THE LINES” also ranked No. 14 in its 43rd week on the World Albums chart.

ZEROBASEONE’s latest mini album “Ascend-“ debuted at No. 3 on the World Albums chart following its recent physical release in the United States.

LE SSERAFIM’s “PUREFLOW” took No. 4 in its sixth week on the chart, with ILLIT’s “MAMIHLAPINATAPAI” climbing back up to No. 5 in its ninth week.

BTS’s 2022 anthology album “Proof” came in at No. 6 in its 212th week on the chart, while the group’s 2020 Japanese album “Map of the Soul: 7 ~The Journey~” spent its 35th week on the chart at No. 19.

Stray Kids’ 2025 album “KARMA” rose to No. 7 in its 45th week on the chart, while their mixtape “DO IT” took No. 10 in its 32nd week.

Meanwhile, aespa’s latest album “LEMONADE” ranked No. 8 in its fifth week on the chart.

BOYNEXTDOOR’s first full-length album “HOME” took No. 13 in its third week on the chart, with NewJeans’ 2023 EP “Get Up” holding steady at No. 18 in its 147th week.

Finally, TXT’s “7TH YEAR: A Moment of Stillness in the Thorns” came in at No. 22 in its 12th week on the chart, followed by ENHYPEN’s “THE SIN : VANISH” at No. 23 in its 24th week.

Congratulations to all of the artists!

Watch ZEROBASEONE and TXT in “Idol Festa Attack” on Viki below:

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