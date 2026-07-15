ATEEZ, I.O.I, RIIZE, CORTIS, BTS, SEVENTEEN’s V8, And ILLIT Top Circle Monthly And Weekly Charts

Circle Chart has revealed its latest monthly and weekly chart rankings!

Monthly Album Chart

RIIZE topped the physical album chart for June with their latest mini album “II,” which debuted at No. 1 on the monthly chart.

All of the top five spots on June’s album chart went to new releases: TREASURE’s “NEW WAV” debuted at No. 2, BOYNEXTDOOR’s “HOME” at No. 3, ATEEZ’s “GOLDEN HOUR : Part.5” at No. 4, and Hearts2Hearts’ “Lemon Tang” at No. 5.

Weekly Album Chart

SEVENTEEN’s new unit V8 claimed two of the top five spots on the weekly album chart with their self-titled debut mini album. The regular version of “V8” entered the chart at No. 1, while the Weverse version charted separately at No. 2.

ATEEZ’s “GOLDEN HOUR : Part.5,” which debuted at No. 1 on last week’s chart, fell one spot to No. 2 this week.

StelLive’s “STAR TRAIL” entered the chart at No. 3, with CORTIS’s “GREENGREEN” climbing back up to No. 4 for the week.

Monthly Download Chart

ATEEZ topped the digital download chart for June with their latest title track “BAD,” which debuted at No. 1.

Meanwhile, I.O.I’s long-running hit “Suddenly” climbed back up to No. 2 on the monthly chart.

RIIZE’s latest title track “Do your dance” debuted at No. 3, while aespa’s “LEMONADE” jumped 16 ranks to take No. 4.

Finally, EVAN (Heeseung)’s debut track “Ride or Die” entered the chart at No. 5.

Weekly Download Chart

ATEEZ also topped the weekly digital download chart with “BAD,” which remained No. 1 for the second week in a row.

SEVENTEEN’s V8 swept the next two spots on the weekly chart, where their songs “singasong” and “8DM” debuted at No. 2 and No. 3 respectively.

Girls’ Generation’s Taeyeon’s “Bansanka” entered the chart at No. 4, while Kyma’s “Little Me” debuted at No. 5.

Monthly Digital Chart

I.O.I topped the overall digital chart for June with their 10th-anniversary reunion hit “Suddenly,” which jumped 26 ranks to No. 1.

CORTIS’s “REDRED” held onto its spot at No. 2 on the monthly chart, followed by aespa’s “LEMONADE” at No. 3, ILLIT’s “It’s Me” at No. 4, and AKMU’s “Paradise of Rumors” at No. 5.

Weekly Digital Chart + Streaming Chart

The top five songs on this week’s overall digital chart and streaming chart were exactly the same: CORTIS’s “REDRED” came in at No. 1, I.O.I’s “Suddenly” at No. 2, aespa’s “LEMONADE” at No. 3, ILLIT’s “It’s Me” at No. 4, and RESCENE’s “LOVE ATTACK” at No. 5.

Monthly Streaming Chart

CORTIS also topped the monthly streaming chart “REDRED,” which rose to No. 1 for June.

I.O.I’s “Suddenly” soared to No. 2 this month, trailed by ILLIT’s “It’s Me” at No. 3, aespa’s “LEMONADE” at No. 4, and AKMU’s “Paradise of Rumors” at No. 5.

Monthly Global K-Pop Chart

BTS’s “SWIM” continued its reign at No. 1 on the monthly global K-pop chart, while HUNTR/X’s “Golden” (from the “KPop Demon Hunters” soundtrack) and CORTIS’s “REDRED” maintained their respective positions at No. 2 and No. 3.

aespa’s “LEMONADE” jumped 98 ranks to No. 4 on the monthly chart, with ILLIT’s “It’s Me” rounding out the top five for June.

Weekly Global K-Pop Chart

HUNTR/X’s “Golden” topped this week’s global K-pop chart, followed by BTS’s “SWIM” at No. 2.

LE SSERAFIM, ILLIT, and KATSEYE’s collab single “ICONIC BY MISTAKE” held steady at No. 3, trailed by CORTIS’s “REDRED” at No. 4 and ILLIT’s “It’s Me” at No. 5.

Monthly Social Chart

ILLIT held onto their spot at No. 1 on the social chart for June, with BTS at No. 2, Yena at No. 3, aespa at No. 4, and BABYMONSTER at No. 5.

Weekly Social Chart

The top four artists on this week’s social chart were exactly the same as last week: ILLIT remained No. 1, with BTS at No. 2, aespa at No. 3, and Yena at No. 4.

Finally, TWICE climbed to No. 5 for the week.

Congratulations to all of the artists!

Watch RIIZE’s variety show “BOSS RIIZE” with subtitles on Viki below:

Watch Now

Source (1)