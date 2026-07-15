CORTIS, aespa, TWS, BABYMONSTER, LE SSERAFIM, ILLIT, And More Earn Circle Million And Platinum Certifications

Circle Chart has announced its latest batch of official certifications!

In 2018, the Korea Music Content Industry Association implemented a new certification system for album sales, song downloads, and online streaming. Starting with music released on or after January 1, 2018, Circle Chart now certifies albums platinum once they reach 250,000 sales, while albums that have sold a million copies or more receive a “million” certification.

This month, CORTIS earned two separate certifications for their latest EP “GREENGREEN.” The group received an official double million certification for selling over 2 million copies of the regular version of the album, while the Weverse version was certified double platinum for over 500,000 copies sold.

Meanwhile, aespa’s latest album “LEMONADE” and TWS’s 2025 mini album “play hard” were both certified triple platinum for selling over 750,000 copies each.

BABYMONSTER also received two certifications for their latest mini album “CHOOM.” The regular version of the EP was certified double platinum for over 500,000 copies sold, while the Nemo version was certified platinum for over 250,000 copies sold.

LE SSERAFIM’s “PUREFLOW” pt.1, ILLIT’s “I’LL LIKE YOU,” and AND2BLE’s “Sequence 01: Curiosity” were all certified double platinum for selling over 500,000 copies each.

Finally, ITZY’s “Motto,” ZEROBASEONE’s “Ascend-,” NMIXX’s “Heavy Serenade,” NCT’s Taeyong’s “WYLD,” XLOV’s “I,God,” CRAVITY’s “ReDeFINE,” and the Weverse version of NewJeans’ “Supernatural” were all certified platinum for selling over 250,000 copies each.

Congratulations to all of the artists!

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