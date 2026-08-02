ATEEZ, CORTIS, Yeonjun, LE SSERAFIM, BTS, BOYNEXTDOOR, aespa, Stray Kids, And More Sweep Top Spots On Billboard World Albums Chart

Billboard has published its World Albums chart for the week ending on August 1!

ATEEZ’s latest mini album “GOLDEN HOUR : Part.5” returned to No. 1 this week, marking its third non-consecutive week at the top of the chart. The EP also spent a fourth week on the Billboard 200 at No. 121.

CORTIS’s latest EP “GREENGREEN” climbed back up to No. 2 in its 12th week on the World Albums chart, in addition to rising to No. 126 on the Billboard 200. CORTIS’s debut EP “COLOR OUTSIDE THE LINES” also jumped to No. 12 in its 46th week on the World Albums chart.

TXT’s Yeonjun’s new solo mini album “NO LABELS: PART 02” took No. 3 in its second week on the chart, with LE SSERAFIM’s “PUREFLOW” holding steady at No. 4 in its ninth week.

BTS’s 2022 anthology album “Proof” maintained its position at No. 5 in its 215th week on the chart, while their 2020 Japanese album “Map of the Soul: 7 ~The Journey~” rose to No. 15 in its 38th week.

BOYNEXTDOOR’s “HOME” climbed back up to No. 6 in its sixth week on the chart, followed by aespa’s “LEMONADE” at No. 7 in its eighth week.

Stray Kids’ “KARMA” ranked No. 9 in its 48th week on the chart, while their special album “DO IT” took No. 18 in its 35th week.

ILLIT’s “MAMIHLAPINATAPAI” held onto its spot at No. 10 in its 12th week on the chart, with NewJeans’ “Get Up” jumping to No. 14 in its 150th week.

ENHYPEN’s “THE SIN : VANISH” rose to No. 17 in its 27th week, while their 2024 album “ROMANCE : UNTOLD” re-entered the chart at No. 25 (marking its 100th overall week on the chart).

Finally, SEVENTEEN’s V8’s unit debut mini album “V8” spent its third week on the chart at No. 23.

Congratulations to all of the artists!