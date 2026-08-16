CORTIS, ATEEZ, BTS, RIIZE, Stray Kids, LE SSERAFIM, Yeonjun, BOYNEXTDOOR, aespa, And More Sweep Top Spots On Billboard World Albums Chart

Billboard has published its World Albums chart for the week ending on August 15!

CORTIS’s latest EP “GREENGREEN” returned to No. 1 in its 14th week on the World Albums chart, in addition to re-entering the top 40 of the Billboard 200. The group’s debut EP “COLOR OUTSIDE THE LINES” also rose to No. 5 in its 48th week on the World Albums chart.

Meanwhile, ATEEZ’s latest mini album “GOLDEN HOUR : Part.5” climbed back up to No. 2 in its sixth week on the World Albums chart.

BTS’s 2022 anthology album “Proof” rose to No. 4 in its 217th week on the chart, while their 2020 Japanese album “Map of the Soul: 7 ~The Journey~” climbed to No. 13 in its 40th week.

LE SSERAFIM’s “PUREFLOW” held onto its spot at No. 6 in its 11th week on the chart, followed by TXT’s Yeonjun’s solo mini album “NO LABELS: PART 02” at No. 7 (in its fourth week).

BOYNEXTDOOR’s “HOME” stayed strong at No. 9 in its eighth week on the chart.

Stray Kids’ new digital compilation album “SKZ-REPLAY 2026 Pt.1” debuted at No. 10 on this week’s chart, while the group’s past albums “KARMA” and “DO IT” ranked No. 15 (in its 50th week) and No. 25 (in its 37th week) respectively.

aespa’s “LEMONADE” rounded out its 10th week on the chart at No. 11, while ILLIT’s “MAMIHLAPINATAPAI” held relatively steady at No. 14 in its 14th week.

RIIZE’s latest mini album “II” debuted at No. 16 following its recent physical release in the United States, which came a month and a half after its initial release back in June.

NewJeans’ “Get Up” took No. 19 in its 152nd week on the chart, and ENHYPEN’s “THE SIN : VANISH” came in at No. 21 in its 29th week.

Congratulations to all of the artists!