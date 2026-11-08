PLAVE, Stray Kids, CORTIS, TWICE, ENHYPEN, ILLIT, BTS, BOYNEXTDOOR, And More Sweep Top Spots On Billboard World Albums Chart

Billboard has published its World Albums chart for the week ending on October 31!

PLAVE’s new mini album “HYPERDRIVE” debuted at No. 1 on the World Albums chart, in addition to becoming their first album ever to enter the top 40 of the Billboard 200.

Stray Kids landed a total of three albums on the World Albums chart: “THIS & THAT” stayed strong at No. 2 in its 11th week on the chart, in addition to spending an 11th week on the Billboard 200 at No. 93. “KARMA” took No. 8 in its 58th week on the World Albums chart, while “DO IT” rounded out its 40th week on the chart at No. 18.

CORTIS’s “GREENGREEN” held steady at No. 3 in its 25th week on the World Albums chart, while their debut EP “COLOR OUTSIDE THE LINES” followed at No. 20 in its 59th week.

ENHYPEN’s “THE SIN : BLISS” maintained its position at No. 4 in its ninth week on the chart., while TWICE’s live album “THIS IS FOR: WORLD TOUR FINALE in SEOUL – LIVE” debuted at No. 5.

ILLIT’s “MAMIHLAPINATAPAI” climbed back up to No. 7 in its 25th week on the chart, and BTS’s “Map of the Soul: 7 ~The Journey~” came in at No. 11 in its 51st week.

BOYNEXTDOOR’s “HOME” ranked No. 12 in its 13th week on the chart, with EVAN (Heeseung)’s “DEATH OF ME” rising to No. 14 in its seventh week.

ATEEZ’s “GOLDEN HOUR : Part.5” remained unmoving at No. 15 in its 17th week on the chart, while NewJeans’ “Get Up” jumped to No. 17 in its 163rd week.

LE SSERAFIM’s “PUREFLOW” took No. 19 in its 22nd week on the chart, and aespa’s “LEMONADE” rounded out the top 25 in its 21st week.

Congratulations to all of the artists!